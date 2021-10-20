​​​​​​​Merola Opera Program Virtual Recital Series Returns With AN AUTUMN AFTERNOON WITH RAEHANN BRYCE-DAVIS

San Francisco's acclaimed Merola Opera Program is bringing back the Virtual Recital Series this Fall with An Autumn Afternoon with Raehann Bryce-Davis featuring mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, a 2015 alumna of Merola Opera Program, with pianist Jeanne-Minette Cilliers. Raehann Bryce-Davis' 2021/22 season includes performances at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, Théâtre du Capitole, The Glimmerglass Festival, LA Opera, Staatstheater Nürnberg, and her company debuts at La Monnaie de Munt Konzert und Theater St Gallen and Teatro alla Scala. She was the 2018 recipient of the prestigious George London Award at the George London Competition. South African-born pianist Jeanne-Minette Cilliers has been called "a pianistic poet", garnering rave reviews for her color-rich and imaginative performances. In high demand as a collaborator, Ms. Cilliers has performed in Austria, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Israel, Japan, Sweden, South Africa, Barbados, and across North America.

The scheduled program includes the world premiere of "I Am Not an Angry Black Woman" by Maria Corley Thompson, German lieder from Brahms, Schumann, Strauss, and Wagner, and music by Margaret Bonds, B.E. Boykin, Ernesto Lecuona, Pablo Luna, and Florence Price.

This recital is generously sponsored by James R. Meehan.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

DATE: 1:00 pm PST, Sunday, November 7

TICKETS: $25 Individuals; $40 Households; $80 VIP tickets

VIP tickets include a virtual reception with Raehann Bryce-Davis after the recital premiere.

INFO: For information or to order tickets visit merola.org/calendar. Tickets are available on Eventbrite here.