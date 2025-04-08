Merola Opera Program Unveils 2025 Summer Season, Featuring Rare Rossini Comedy and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco’s acclaimed Merola Opera Program has unveiled its 2025 season. The summer festival performances—including a vocal/piano recital; a concert of staged Bel Canto opera scenes; a fully staged production of a rarely seen opera; and the annual Grand Finale concert—will showcase the talents of 28 young artists from the United States, Canada, China, Malaysia, New Zealand, and South Korea, selected from nearly 1,300 international applicants.

The 2025 Merola Summer Festival performance schedule:

A Grand Night for Singing: An American Songfest

7:30pm, June 26, 2025

San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall

50 Oak St, San Francisco

Experience the heart and soul of American music in an intimate recital showcasing the depth and diversity of song in the United States. The 2025 Merola artists bring their artistry and storytelling to a vibrant program featuring works by a wide range of American composers. From cherished classics to hidden gems, this evening of song is a joyful tribute to the composers and lyricists that have shaped – and continue to redefine – American music. Producer and Pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg (Merola ‘14) will curate this recital.

Schwabacher Summer Concert, It’s Complicated: Love & Opera

7:30pm, July 10 & 2:00pm, July 12, 2025

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall

50 Oak Street, San Francisco

Bay Area audiences are invited to revel in the sheer joy of opera as the 2025 Merola artists deliver a breathtaking evening of vocal fireworks and lush melodies. Conducted by William Long, who makes his Merola debut at the podium, the performance will feature the San Francisco Opera Center Orchestra under his baton, with stage direction by Omer Ben Seadia (Merola ‘14) and Elio Bucky (Merola ‘25). Featuring extended scenes from beloved operas by Donizetti, Puccini, and Gounod, this concert is a feast for the ears, celebrating the expressive power of the human voice with passion, elegance, and flair.



Rossini’s Le Comte Ory

7:30pm, July 31 & 2:00pm, August 2, 2025

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall

50 Oak Street, San Francisco

Director Garnett Bruce will bring to life a fully staged production of Rossini’s sparkling and hilarious, rarely seen gem Le Comte Ory under the musical leadership of Metropolitan Opera conductor Pierre Vallet, making his Merola debut.This delightful comedy bursts with laughter, romance, and mischief as Count Ory stops at nothing—disguising himself in increasingly ridiculous ways—to win the heart of Countess Adèle. However, he’s not the only one scheming for her affection; his clever page is also in love with the Countess and the two of them are hatching a plan of their own. Featuring a whirlwind of mistaken identities, gender-bending disguises, and Rossini’s effervescent melodies, this joyful romp is a celebration of wit, charm, and dazzling vocal acrobatics.

Merola Grand Finale

7:30pm, August 16, 2025

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

The 2025 season reaches its peak with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring all the young artists in a dazzling array of opera’s most brilliant works and lesser-known musical gems. Conducted by Kelly Kuo and directed by 2025 Merola Stage Director Elio Bucky, this electrifying event marks the culmination of an extraordinary summer as all 2025 Merolini take the stage for one final, unforgettable night. Featuring the San Francisco Opera Center Orchestra and performed in the grandeur of the War Memorial Opera House, this thrilling concert showcases opera’s rising stars in a breathtaking program of arias and ensembles. Audiences are invited to witness the next generation of operatic talent before their careers soar to the world’s greatest stages at this joyous celebration of artistry, passion, and the future of opera.

Photo credit: Kristen Loken



