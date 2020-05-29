MarshStream Continues Nightly with John Fisher, Wayne Harris, David Ford, and More

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place continues, The Marsh offers a variety of programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Offerings this month include a story about a vacation on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic, restorative yoga, a visit with a top Bay Area director, and much more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and a noon series, including; CJ's FitnesSing, a weekly singling lesson and fitness class on Fridays, and a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is being offered at 7:30pm nightly as well as mid-day throughout the week (see schedule below) via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday MarshStream



7:30pm, Monday, June 1

Featuring short story performances by Jill Eickmann and Amy Oesteicher

Jill Eickmann's TEN MINUTES OF FRIEND: In the San Francisco tech mecca of disconnected connection, how do we cultivate and sustain authentic adult friendships? Through improvisation, clown, and self-revelatory theatre, Eickmann will lead audiences through a courageous and disarming exploration of friendship.

Amy Oesteicher's UNDER THE SINGING TREE: Through the use of original songs, stories, mixed media artwork, and humor, Oesteicher will take audiences on a journey of self-discovery in an extraordinary coming of age story.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga



7:30pm, Tuesday, June 2 - Rebroadcast

Hosted by Ward Spangler and Val Jew

Ward Spangler, professional percussionist and long-time yoga practitioner, collaborates with healing practitioner Valerie Jew in a sound healing and restorative yoga event, In The Moment. Jew will integrate breath awareness, body scans, gentle movement, Reiki, and supportive restoratives to create an accessible and powerful yoga experience backed by the music of Spangler.

Solo Arts Heal

7:30pm, Wednesday, June 3

Hosted by Gail Schickele. Featuring special guest Fred Johnson

Fred Johnson is recognized globally for his work in the health and wellness community and was instrumental in establishing the inspiring "HeArts & Hope" program at the University of Florida. His presentations on the healing power of music have caught the attention of internationally recognized holistic health practitioners and the medical community. Johnson presents lectures and seminars all over the world re-accentuating the importance of creative expression as a catalyst for personal and communal empowerment, health and healing, and giving voice to the voiceless.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, June 4

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest David Ford

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with director David Ford, bantering, and Q&A. Ford has been collaborating on new and unusual theater for three decades and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. He is also a published playwright.

BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth



7:30pm, Fridays in May

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. Hosted by improv, solo performer, Josh Kornbluth, this may be the most iconic, zany bingo on the planet.

Solo Performer Spotlight



7:30pm, Saturday, May 30 - LIVE

Sunday, May 31 - Rebroadcast

Performed by John Fisher. Followed by Q&A with Stephanie Weisman

A TOURIST IN HAWAII: A trip to the Big Island on the cusp of Coronavirus. Follow two-time Will Glickman playwright award winner and Theater Rhinoceros Artistic Director John Fisher, as he takes advantage of a great deal on a vacation to Hawaii that turns into one heck of a surreal, terrifying experience.

7:30pm, Saturday, June 6 - LIVE

Sunday, June 7 - Rebroadcast

Performed by Wayne Harris and Ron Jones

A MOMENT IN TIME: Performance poet and writer Ron Jones and storyteller Wayne Harris come together for an evening of stories and songs focused on November 8, 2016: the evening the United States elected Donald J. Trump as the President. Inspiring them to "get out the vote" for November 2020.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors and resuming on June 15. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You