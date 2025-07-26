Main Street Theatre Works Celebrates 30 Years with THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) celebrates 30 years of producing live theatre in Amador County, and their 21st year at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. They kicked off their 2025 Summer Season with the very funny Artifice, and now present their second summer show, The Affections of May, by Norm Foster, directed by Julie Anchor.

May (Vannah Nettel) and her husband, Brian (Scotty Beatty), have moved to the country for a quieter, less stressful life, by purchasing a B & B in a small resort town. The trouble is, Brian doesn’t like the country life and is eager to get back to the city, leaving May alone in a small town, where everyone knows everyone’s affairs. As the word quickly spreads about a new “single” woman in town, suitors appear at her door. There’s Quinn (Jim Last), a down on his luck handyman, looking to work for room and board after his trailer burnt down, and Hank (Earl Victorine), a lonely loan officer and a bit of a loser when it comes to love. His only passions are collecting coffee mugs and playing Scrabble, but that all changes when he meets May. As the two men get to know May, long buried secrets are revealed and lives are changed, including May’s. The Affections of May is both a romance and a rowdy comedy, and guaranteed, you’ll never look at a Scrabble board the same way.

The Affections of May, runs every Friday and Saturday night from 8/8 – 9/6.

This show is sponsored by: Bank of Marin & All Sierra Roof Company; our Summer season sponsor: The Estate Planning Law Center; and our Season Sponsors: Giles Turner and Mary Spitzer.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented regional theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 30th season, and our 21st Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, MSTW continues its dedication to professional quality theatre that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheater is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property on North Main Street in Jackson, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying the company of friends and family. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars. And the weather is spectacular! No matter how hot it is during the day, you’re sure to need a jacket (or even a blanket) by the second act.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates open at 6:30, show starts at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnic dinners, your beverage of choice, camp chairs, and jackets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson. Tickets are available at MSTW.ORG. Tickets are also available for purchase at the gate, cash or check only.