Magic Theatre Announces 2021 Gala THE NEW AGE OF MAGIC

Magic Theatre announced today that the Company will host its 2021 Gala THE NEW AGE OF MAGIC: CELEBRATING NEW ARTISTIC DIRECTOR SEAN SAN JOSÃ‰ in-person outside The Firehouse at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123) on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Tickets range from $25 (General Admission) to $5,000 (VIP Champagne Room access overlooking the Bay, 10 tickets to event, Pre-Gala Cocktail event and Producer Credit on upcoming production of choice), and are available now at magictheatre.org.

"In the past I have attended and performed in Magic Theatre's annual Gala Event," said Sean San JosÃ©. "It has typically been a fancy and special affair, where needed funds are raised, a glorious evening is produced, and a generous and oh-so-necessary group supports this 55 year old cultural institution. All of that will be supported, (please keep arts alive in our city) but this year, let's GIVE IT TO THE PEOPLE! So, we are not hosting a traditional 'gala,' but instead we are throwing an event that matches the goal of making Magic a home for our folx! What we are going to do is throw a busting, big ol' party for everyone! Come one, Come all! Party People. Bay Love. Frisco's Finest. Magic Makers - ALL. Join us for an outdoor, completely live, affair! The night will include Music, DJs, dance performances, our city's Poet Laureate, and your Host Wonway Posibul. That is just to start. So come out to Fort Mason and get a feel for what this next chapter will really be like! Many ways to attend, and more ways to give with VIP perks and possibilities!"

Prior to the Gala, Magic Theatre will host a VIP Cocktail Hour inside the Firehouse at 5:00 p.m. with cocktails and catered hors d'oeuvres. VIPs will enjoy a sneak peek into Magic's new vision, with presentations by Sean San JosÃ© (Artistic Director, Magic Theatre), and future Magic Residency and Collaborating Artists Margo Hall (Artistic Director Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Co-Founder Campo Santo) and Rotimi Agbabiaka (Artist Extraordinaire, Co-Artistic Director Artistic Black Artists Contemporary Cultural Experience).

The Gala itself, beginning with an Opening Blessing from San Francisco Poet Laureate, Tongo Eisen-Martin, will take place from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and feature entertainment by: Artist Coordinator and MC Juan Amador (DJ Numero Uno - DJ Wonway Posibul, Renaissance Man and Campo Santo core member), Sammay Dizon's Urban X Indigenous, Rising Rhythms and more to be announced. Food from Off-The-Grid and drinks will be available for purchase. Outdoor games, raffles, silent auctions and activities for fabulous prizes will be available as well.

PRICING AND TICKETS

$25 General Admission

$250 and up General Admission plus admission to Pre-Event VIP Cocktail Hour (small bites, drinks, and an intimate chat with Sean San JosÃ© about the New Age of Magic).

$1,000 and up General Admission and Pre-Event VIP Cocktail hour admission for 4 (including small bites, drinks, and a chat with Sean San JosÃ© about the New Age of Magic). Includes tickets for 4 for additional food and drink throughout the event.

$5,000 General Admission and Pre-Event VIP Cocktail hour admission for 10, plus VIP Champagne Room access overlooking the Bay! Includes tickets for 10 for additional food and drink throughout the event. Also receive credit on upcoming 21/22 production of your choice and a one-on-one conversation with Sean San JosÃ©.

TRANSPORTATION



Dedicated shuttle transportation will be running from San Francisco BART-Embarcadero Station to Fort Mason throughout the event. Masks may be required while on the shuttle.

SAFETY

While San Francisco reopens along with the rest of California, it is imperative that Magic's first live public event since March 2020 continues with safety as the primary concern, and all federal and local mandates and guidelines will be followed. Mask wearing will be encouraged both outdoors and indoors.

All guests should be vaccinated and may be asked to attest to their vaccination status prior to admission to the event.

For those that are unable to attend on August 5, there will be a virtual offering following the live event.