Magic Theatre's 2019 Masquerade Gala To Honor Rebecca Eisen And Octavio Solis

Magic Theatre announced today that the company's 2019 Gala Fundraiser, Magic Masquerade: Warhol's Factory, will be held at Gallery 308 (Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123) on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Individual tickets to the Gala are available now for $500.00, with Silver Tier Tables (including 10 tickets with Premier seating) available for $5,000.00 and Gold Tier Tables (10 tickets with VIP seating, with an Artist at your table) are available for $10,000.00. Tickets and tables may be purchased online at magictheatre.org/engage/magic-gala, by calling 415-441-8822, or by emailing Ciera Eis at cierae@magictheatre.org.

The recipients of Magic Theatre's 2019 Annual Sam Shepard Legacy Award will be longtime Bay Area arts philanthropist Rebecca Eisen and acclaimed author/playwright Octavio Solis (Solis' play Se Llama Cristina was produced at Magic Theatre in 2014).

2019's Gala, Magic Masquerade: Warhol's Factory, celebrates the music, pop art, dance and performance of the 1960s - transporting patrons to the era that saw the beginning of a new avant garde theatre in San Francisco. Join Magic Theatre in Andy Warhol's notorious factory (splendidly imagined at Gallery 308) and enjoy masked dancing and cocktails, a festive three-course meal by Taste Catering, and a thrilling live auction. Bask in the ambience of a legendary era bursting with experimentation and unbridled creativity - all to celebrate and support Magic's 52 years of groundbreaking theatre.

"I am thrilled to bring our patrons back in time to this incredible era of radical artistry," said Loretta Greco, Magic Theatre's Artistic Director. "I was so struck by the similarities between Warhol's experimentation in New York and the form-shattering performances that debuted at the same time in our Fort Mason community -- what better way to celebrate our 52nd anniversary! In addition to a bounty of delicious food and drink, we will treat guests to a raucous dance floor and live performances from the Bay Area's biggest stars. This is an evening not to be missed!"

The 2019 Gala Committee Co-Chairs are Sarah Nina Hayon and Alan Stewart; the Committee is comprised of Cary Cronholm, Kelsy Reitz, John Marx, Bennet Young, Sandra Hess, Kathryn Kersey, Ian Atlas, Larry Goldfarb, Leigh Wolf, and Loretta Greco.

The 2019 Honorary Gala Committee includes Paula Vogel, Joshua Harmon, Jessica Hagedorn, Nilo Cruz, Emily Mann, Sean San Jose, Richard Montoya, Taylor Mac, Ed Harris, John Kolvenbach, Carl Lumbly, and Octavio Solis.

About Rebecca Eisen

Rebecca Eisen was a partner in the international law firm of Morgan Lewis in its San Francisco office. During her tenure, she represented and counseled employers in all facets of employment law. Eisen has served as chair of the West Coast Wage and Hour Practice and regularly defended employers in numerous wage and hour class, multiple plaintiff, and collective actions brought under California law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. A regular speaker on employment law matters and a member of the Legal Board of California's largest employers association, The Employers Group, Eisen has presented before such organizations as the Northern District Judicial Conference, the Practicing Law Institute, the Northern California Human Resources Association, and The Recorder Roundtable. From 2005 through 2012, Eisen was named one of the leading U.S. lawyers for employment law by Chambers USA, publisher of the world's leading guides to the legal system. A graduate of University of California Berkeley, Eisen earned her Master's degree at San Francisco State before getting her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Eisen also serves as chair of the Board of the Oakland School for the Arts, a charter middle/high school for visual and performing arts students.

About Octavio Solis

Octavio Solis is a playwright and director whose works, Mother Road, Quixote Nuevo, Hole in the Sky, Alicia's Miracle, Se Llama Cristina, John Steinbeck's The Pastures of Heaven, Ghosts of the River, Quixote, Lydia, June in a Box, Lethe, Marfa Lights, Gibraltar, The Ballad of Pancho and Lucy, The 7 Visions of Encarnación, Bethlehem, Dreamlandia, El Otro, Man of the Flesh, Prospect, El Paso Blue, Santos & Santos, and La Posada Mágica have been mounted at the California Shakespeare Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Yale Repertory Theatre, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Dallas Theater Center, Magic Theatre, Intersection for the Arts, South Coast Repertory Theatre, the San Diego Repertory Theatre, the San Jose Repertory Theatre, Shadowlight Productions, the Venture Theatre in Philadelphia, Latino Chicago Theatre Company, Boston Court and Kitchen Dog Theatre, the New York Summer Play Festival, Teatro Vista in Chicago, El Teatro Campesino, the Undermain Theatre in Dallas, Thick Description, Campo Santo, the Imua Theatre Company in New York, and Cornerstone Theatre. His collaborative works include Cloudlands, with Music by Adam Gwon, Burning Dreams, cowritten with Julie Hebert and Gina Leishman and Shiner, written with Erik Ehn. Solis has received an NEA 1995-97 Playwriting Fellowship, the Roger L. Stevens award from the Kennedy Center, the Will Glickman Playwright Award, a production grant from the Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays, the 1998 TCG/NEA Theatre Artists in Residence Grant, the 1998 McKnight Fellowship grant from the Playwrights Center in Minneapolis, and the National Latino Playwriting Award for 2003. He is the recipient of the 2000-2001 National Theatre Artists Residency Grant from TCG and the Pew Charitable Trust, the United States Artists Fellowship for 2011 and the 2104 Pen Center USA Award for Drama. Solis is a Thornton Wilder Fellow for the MacDowell Colony, New Dramatists alum and member of the Dramatists Guild. He is working on commissions for the Arena Stage, SF Playhouse and South Coast Repertory Theatre. For more information, visit octaviosolis.net.

Magic Theatre's 2018-2019 season will conclude with an anniversary revival of Luis Alfaro's critically acclaimed Oedipus el Rey (May 29 - June 23, 2019) which premiered at Magic Theatre ten years ago. The 2019-2020 season will be announced shortly. For more information, please visit magictheatre.org.





