The North American Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre beginning Tuesday, July 2 and running through Sunday, July 28, 2024.



Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

The critically-acclaimed production features beloved, Tony-nominated Broadway leading man Rob McClure, reprising his “exhilarating, star-making performance” (The Telegraph) as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody’s favorite Scottish nanny). McClure is joined by renowned actress and real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.



Joining McClure and Lakis are Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayem, Leo Roberts as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Sam Bird and Axel Bernard Rimmele as Christopher Hillard, and Emerson Mae Chan and Charlotte Sydney Harrington as Natalie Hillard.



The cast also includes David Hibbard, Jodi Kimura, Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Ian Liberto, Marquez Linder, Alex Ringler, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.



Along with Rob McClure, Aaron Kaburick, David Hibbard, and Jodi Kimura were also members of the Broadway company.





Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.



With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).



MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Timothy Lacyznski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.



Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.



The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

Tickets for MRS. DOUBTFIRE are on-sale now by visiting www.broadwaysf.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 888-746-1799 opt. 3 or emailing groupsales@broadwaysf.com.



