MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Broadway San Jose

The first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will perform a limited engagement at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts. Performances begin Tuesday, July 8 and run through Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as “Satine” and Jay Armstrong Johnson as “Christian”, and features Robert Petkoff as “Harold Zidler”, Andrew Brewer as “The Duke of Monroth”, Jahi Kearse as “Toulouse-Lautrec”, Danny Burgos as “Santiago”, Kaitlin Mesh as “Nini” and Jerica Exum in the role of the “Satine Alternate”. In addition the company includes Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Renee Marie Titus, Carina R. Avila, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Rhys Carr, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Kal Kalil, Michał Kołaczowski, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Meghan Manning, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Tanisha Moore, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Maia Schechter, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

