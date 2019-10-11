Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Presents Kathleen Madigan April 17

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that renowned standup comedian Kathleen Madigan will bring her 8 O'Clock Happy Hour Tour to Santa Rosa on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. Hailed by Lewis Black as "one of the best comics working today," Madigan has captured the dedication of audiences and critics alike. Tickets range in price from $35-$55 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Madigan has been playing to sold-out audiences for 30 years and is one of a handful of comedy powerhouses who have built a following based on their standup alone. Her standup album "Bothering Jesus" from the Netflix special of the same name was released on 800 Pound Gorilla Records in 2018 and is the highest-selling release of any comedy album since 2014. It debuted on the Billboard 200 Album chart, on The Nielson SoundScan Comedy charts at #1, and on the Billboard Comedy charts at #1.



Madigan is also a staple on the late night circuit, with more than 25 appearances on "The Tonight Show," and multiple appearances on "The Stephen Colbert Show," "Late Show with David Letterman," and "Conan." She has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed six Montreal Gala Shows at The Montreal Just For Laughs Festival for CBC TV. A true master of her craft, The Boston Globe describes Kathleen as sounding "like she could be talking off the top of her head and teeing up new material at the same time."





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You