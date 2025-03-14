JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to be Presented at Historic Hoover Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playful People Productions will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a magical musical full of well-loved pop and musical theatre songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Two different mixed adult and teen casts (“Green” and “Purple”) will perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat April 10 through 19 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled (Elvis-inspired) Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is full of classic songs in a variety of styles, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” “There’s One More Angel In Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph”. This show is directed by Emily Pennington, Stacy Levin, and The T Saffold, and is supported in part by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José, and by SVCreates, in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to maximize the inclusion of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.



