Heartwarming Family Musical Opens November 9 In Berkeley

Families looking for a holiday treat will find it at "A Year With Frog and Toad," a heartwarming musical inspired by Arnold Lobel's beloved books about the comic adventures of best pals Frog and Toad and their whimsical forest friends.

Presented by Bay Area Children's Theatre, "A Year With Frog and Toad" opens Saturday, November 9, and plays weekends through December 23 at BACT's Berkeley Theatre Center, 2055 Center Street, Berkeley, CA 94704, with performances at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Nominated for three Tony Awards when it played on Broadway in 2003, this jazzy-tuned romp through the magic of friendship, with music by Robert Reale and book and lyrics by Willie Reale, follows outgoing Frog and his more reserved pal Toad from the first buds of spring through the coziness of hot chocolate by the fire at Christmas.

The music of the show evokes the spirit and harmonies of the early '40s (think Andrews sisters), and Director Khalia Davis has set the story in that era.

"What I love about the show," Davis said, "is that it's a series of vignettes, so each one is its own little storytelling narrative. It's built in a beautiful way for young audiences to experience a moment and have it resonate with them."

TICKETS: $18 - $30. BOX OFFICE: www.bactheatre.org or call (510) 296-4433





