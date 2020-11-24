Haunt The Holidays With SF Ghost Hunt: Virtual Fireside Stories!

Ever since Ebenezer Scrooge was visited by three Christmas ghosts, the holiday season has been a perfect time to indulge in spooky stories. Let San Francisco Ghost Hunt be your go-to (virtual) destination for tales of uneasy spirits and haunted mansions. Grab a blanket and a candle, fire up your browser, and join the frightening fun.

The whole family can join this guided tour of some of San Francisco's creepiest corners-including destinations not visited on the physical Ghost Hunt. Who is the mysterious ghost bride of California Street and what is she looking for? Would you stay overnight in San Francisco's oldest, and certifiably haunted hotel? What spirits stalk the city streets, and what should you do if you "catch" one on the hunt? Give yourself the gift of a ghostly getaway from anywhere in the country, and invite your friends and family to join you online, for some good, old-fashioned ghost stories!

Your guide, Christian Cagigal-master of the macabre-knows where all the literal bodies are buried. Instrumental in the creation of the San Francisco Ghost Hunt in 1998, Cagigal has been the sole proprietor and resident raconteur since 2016. An award-winning, bicoastal magician and theatre artist, Cagigal's unique brand of combining the personal with the paranormal gives the San Francisco Ghost Hunt an intimate insider's view of San Francisco's most misunderstood residents-the unquiet dead.

We'd like to invite any of our media contacts to experience our virtual tour, free of charge. Please contact sfghosthuntpress@gmail.com for reservations or for additional information regarding the tour, or owner-operator Christian Cagigal.

Calendar Details

San Francisco Ghost Hunt: Virtual Fireside Stories

Dates Wednesdays, November 25-December 30, 7PM PST

Tickets $25 per device. Presentations will be conducted on Zoom. Zoom links will be sent to participants one hour in advance of the show.

Reservation Links: San Francisco Ghost Hunt Fireside Stories www.sfghosthunt.com

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You