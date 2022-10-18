Hammer Theatre Center to Present A MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

The holiday season roars into the Hammer Theatre Center with the blazing sounds of Mariachi Sol de Mexico presenting A Merry-Achi Christmas, a fiesta of favorite holiday tunes from both sides of the border. Brought to life by the three-time Grammy-nominated Mariachi Sol de Mexico's thirteen-piece ensemble, the performance celebrates the holiday spirit with the color and traditions of Mexican as well as American Christmas songs and carols. A Merry-Achi Christmas will be presented at 3:00pm & 7:30pm, Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($35, $45) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Mariachi Sol De Mexico was founded by fifth-generation mariachi José Hernández in 1981, with the goal of introducing mariachi music to audiences all over the world. Their repertoire of music includes classical, pop, jazz, swing, and even Broadway tunes. The platinum selling band has breathed fresh life into mariachi music, becoming the first Grammy-nominated mariachi group. A testament to their versatility, Mariachi Sol De Mexico has collaborated with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and shared the stage with popular Mexican artists Selena and Vicente Fernandez, as well as music greats Willie Nelson , Linda Ronstadt , Jose Feliciano , The Beach Boys , and many more. Their music has also been featured on several film soundtracks including the computer-animated film Rango, plus live action films Sea Biscuit, The Old Gringo, American Me, Don Juan de Marco, Glory Road, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

José Hernández is an eleven-time Grammy Award nominee and a master of mariachi music. He is a world-renowned musician, composer, and music educator who also travels year-round, teaching the art of mariachi music to new generations at schools across the United States and Mexico. Hernández is founder of the world-famous Mariachi Sol de Mexico and America's first all-female professional mariachi ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. In addition to leading two mariachi ensembles, he works tirelessly to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians through the educational initiatives he has founded: the José Hernández' Mariachi Nationals and Summer Institute, a mariachi music Summer intensive and competition which brings together some of the country's top student mariachi ensembles, and the Mariachi Heritage Society, which teaches mariachi music and folk dancing to new generations. José is also the Musical Director of several prestigious mariachi festivals.



Hernández has composed, arranged, and provided music for all 17 Mariachi Sol de México albums, and continues to advance the art of mariachi with daring new compositions and arrangements. His 17th CD, Bailando Sones y Huapangos con el Mariachi Sol de México, was nominated for both a Latin Grammy and a Grammy, and is an homage to the significant relationship between Mariachi music and ballet folklórico. Hernández sings and plays trumpet, violin, guitarrón, and vihuela. His musical inspirations are rich and diverse, ranging from Agustín Lara to José Alfredo Jiménez. One of Hernández's proudest achievements is establishing the Sol de México® symphony orchestra, bringing this powerful and vibrant sound to mariachi lovers around the world.