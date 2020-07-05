Hammer Theatre Center Raises Funds For Streaming Platform

The Hammer Theatre Center has launched a campaign to raise funds for a new streaming platform.

"Instead of asking audiences to gather at the Hammer, we plan to bring entertainment to the home by investing in technology: a studio quality, multi-camera video setup that will allow us to livestream events," the campaign's description reads.

"Streaming art forms like theatre, dance, and concerts will require multiple cameras, a switcher, cables and other technology -- as well as training our production staff and SJSU students to become video technicians. It's a significant investment, but we believe it's one worth making so we can continue our mission of serving and benefiting the community through superior programming expressive of the unique characteristics and diverse cultures that comprise the greater Silicon Valley."

The company is asking all those who have been touched by a speaker or performance on our stage or screen to help in one of three ways:

Give whatever you can. Any donation can make a difference! Share on social media. Email the campaign page to family and friends.

The fund has already raised over $10,000.

Learn more or donate here.

