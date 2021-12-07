HERSHEY FELDER AS MONSIEUR CHOPIN to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2022 with virtuoso pianist and performer Hershey Felder in the hit musical masterpiece Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin. Felder returns to the TheatreWorks stage as brilliant Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin, illuminating an exclusive piano lesson with this musical master. In this stunning solo show, the "Poet of the Piano" tells his romantic story while sharing dazzling performances of his compositions. Directed by Joel Zwick, Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin will be presented January 19 - February 13, 2022 (press opening: January 22) at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $30) more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

TheatreWorks also announced COVID-19 health and safety requirements for Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin and will require proof of vaccination and masks for all staff and audience members entering any of its theatres, offices, and public spaces. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov) with matching photo ID. Patrons who are legally exempted from being vaccinated must reach out to the TheatreWorks Box Office at least four days prior to their performance. All attendees must remain masked while indoors.

Making its World Premiere at Chicago's Royal George Theatre, Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin has delighted audiences across the country in critically acclaimed sold-out runs.

Photo Credit: Hershey Felder Presents