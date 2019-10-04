HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Hold Special Event Surrounding First Performance

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will host a Hogwarts house homecoming in San Francisco on October 23 and 24, 2019, welcoming fans of the Wizarding World to the very first performance at the Curran Theater. Special preshow celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at four secret venues near the Curran Theater, where Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins will gather with fellow fans at Hogwarts house-themed parties before attending the very first performance of the West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.



Fans are invited to enter their house's drawing via TodayTix or the official website, HarryPotterOnStage.com/Homecoming, for the chance to purchase tickets for $40 ($20 per Part) for consecutive performances on Wednesday, October 23 (Part One) and Thursday October 24 (Part Two), plus access to their house's exclusive preshow party on Wednesday, October 23. Entries will be accepted until Friday, October 11, at 1 p.m. PST, and winners will be notified shortly thereafter. Winners are able to purchase a maximum of two tickets for both Part One and Part Two in one transaction. Offer valid to U.S. Residents only.



To discover their Hogwarts house, fans can take part in the reimagined Sorting Ceremony by creating a Wizarding Passport on the Wizarding World app(available from the App Store and on Google Play) or by visiting WizardingWorld.com. The app is currently only available in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and the official opening is Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Curran Theater (445 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). Tickets are currently on sale through June 20, 2020, at HarryPotterOnStage.com or in-person at the Curran Theater box office. Prior to the start of performances, box office hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 12-8p.m. (closed Sunday and Monday).



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.



While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

