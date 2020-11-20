GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE - THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES to Stream in December

Pull out the Christmas sweaters and grab the cheese-cake! 2020 has been a rough year, but nothing can keep the "Girls" down. Continuing our beloved holiday tradition, The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes is taking the show online, with two brand new episodes!



Bringing you four LIVE streaming, multi-camera performances to enjoy with family, friends and coworkers from the comfort of your own home - with sing-along carols and a very limited quantity of virtual meet & greets. Because these shows are broadcast live, each performance will be a little different, so you can expect some improvised shenanigans!



VIP ticket purchasers will receive a link to the Meet & Greet on the day of the show.



Take four talented drag performers, cast them in two Xmas parodies, based on actual episodes of the uproarious TV show: THE GOLDEN GIRLS, and you have the perfect holiday event. In what has become a yearly tradition, this drag send-up and loving tribute to the characters the entire world has come to know and love, features San Francisco drag stars: Heklina (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D'Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia).



For Golden Girls aficionados and those in the know, the two episodes being parodied this year are "Zborn Again" (Season 6, Episode 7), and, "The Triangle" (Season 1, Episode 5).



Learn more at thegoldengirlslive.com.

