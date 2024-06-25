GAGS Comes to the San Francisco Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chinese-American writer and performer Kuang Lee will present GAGS, a musical comedy about grief and the complexities of father-son relationships.

Inspired by his grief counselor's remark that Kuang showed "no signs of grief after his father’s death," our hero embarks on a journey to navigate his emotions through humor and song. In GAGS, Kuang defies cultural norms and dives deep into his personal story, offering audiences a heartfelt and hilarious exploration of his relationship with his “Baba”.

This story breaks from traditional Asian-American expectations of maintaining composure, delivering a poignant and funny narrative that seeks to understand and celebrate his father's life. GAGS is more than just a show; it's a rebellion against cultural expectations, a funny and heartfelt quest to understand a father's life through laughter and song.

Catch GAGS at the SF Fringe Festival at Exit Theater, 277 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102. Performances run August 11, 18, and 24.

Kuang Lee is a writer and filmmaker whose work resonates with authenticity and humor. His narrative feature BUDDY SOLITAIRE, starring Golden Globe Award Winner Sally Kirkland, was distributed by Gravitas Ventures and is available on Hulu. His second feature, BEST MOM, won Best Family Feature at the Hollywood Film Festival. With GAGS, Kuang embarks on a new artistic journey, blending his visual storytelling with his passion for music and comedy.

GAGS is directed by Kevin Rebultan, an artist/performer from Vallejo. He is a proud company member of Oakland Theater Project and was last seen in Shotgun Player's A MIDSUMMER’S NIGHT DREAM. Kevin is excited to direct GAGS and looks forward to helping share this poignant, hilarious, and moving story with the world.

