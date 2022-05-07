Free Presentation of the 2022 AfroSolo Arts Festival to Take Place This Weekend

AfroSolo Theatre Company presents its 27th annual AfroSolo Arts Festival STANDING OUR GROUND! The series continues with a line-up of talented artists on the Potrero Stage Theater Saturday, May 7 @ 8pm and Sunday, May 8 @ 3pm (Pacific Time) featuring: Bianca Brown, Darlene Roberts, Toni Hines and Eric Ward.

The 2022 AfroSolo Arts Festival theme of STANDING OUR GROUND! came about due to the wave of ultra-conservative radicalism sweeping the country, a backlash once considered settled has come under attack. Whether Civil Rights, voting rights, one's right to choose, marriage equality, and the continuing quest to end police brutality challenge us to make a stand or Stand Our Ground to make the United States an equitable place to live. This series helps showcase the diverse artists who contribute their talent to make Black Voices heard.

The 2022 AfroSolo Arts Festival is presented as part of PlayGrounds Potrero Stage Presenting Program! All performances will be available both in-person and via live streaming. Admission is FREE but advance reservations are required. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit bit.ly/AfroSolo-BlackVoices

. Proof of vaccination (including booster) and masks are required for in-person performances at Potrero Stage. For Potrero Stage's complete Health & Safety Protocols, click here

HOW TO VIEW ONLINE: The link for online viewing will be sent within one day of the performance to the email address used to register. It can also be accessed through your PlayGround account at https://tickets.playground-sf.org (log in, click "home" for the main menu, then "tickets for upcoming performances." Select the proper show, and choose "watch"). If you have any questions, please contact the Potrero Stage Box Office at boxoffice@playground-sf.org.