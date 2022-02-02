Final Weeks To Experience 'The Art Of Banksy' in San Francisco

The Art of Banksy-the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks sourced from private collectors around the world-enters its final weeks at San Francisco's iconic Palace of Fine Arts, a Non Plus Ultra venue, and must close on Sunday, February 27. Tickets for all remaining dates are available online at banksyexhibit.com/sanfrancisco or by calling 844-871-1358. VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options are available.



Since this not-to-be missed exhibition opened to critical and audience acclaim in November 2021, over 70,000 guests have experienced the more than 100 works by the elusive street artist, including many of his most recognizable images such as "Flower Thrower," "Rude Copper," and "Girl with Balloon," as well as many lesser known but equally provocative pieces.



In true Banksy style, The Art of Banksy is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay hidden in private homes or warehouses. Banksy, whose identity is the art world's biggest secret, is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention.



Banksy's appeal stems from his irreverent and inspiring political messaging. His artwork is composed of humorous stencils combined with anti-establishment slogans, making them easy to understand and relatable to a wide range of viewers.



Globally, The Art of Banksy has been seen by over one million people and has generated excitement in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, London, and Chicago with rave reviews from critics all around the world. Harper's Bazaar advised "this isn't one to miss," Marie Claire proclaimed it "a must see!," while TimeOut Toronto described The Art of Banksy as "a welcome reminder of the explosive impact of the artist's works, and of the powerful potential of street art."



Conveniently located just moments away from the Golden Gate Bridge, the Palace of Fine Arts is considered one of the most beautiful structures within San Francisco. With over 30,000 sq. ft. of space, the venue provides ample room to showcase Banksy's work in all its glory. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the space's Greco-Roman rotunda and colonnades, immaculately planted grounds, and lagoon before or after visiting the exhibition. The venue stands near the Marina's bustling Chestnut St. featuring esteemed restaurants, eclectic shops, and more. The Palace of Fine Arts features on-site parking and is easily accessible via SFMTA.



For more information about The Art of Banksy, visit banksyexhibit.com/sanfrancisco. Follow the exhibition on social media at @BanksyExhibit on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.



In compliance with the City of San Francisco's vaccine mandate, visitors of The Art of Banksy will be required to present proof of full vaccination with valid ID in order to enter the venue and attend the exhibit. Masks are mandatory for all attendees. Please consult the website for additional information on COVID- 19 protocols.

