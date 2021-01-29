EXIT Theatre Presents DIVA OR DIE: APPLE IN MY EVE

"DIVA or Die: Apple of My Eye," IS a burlesque and magic cabaret and variety show by dancer Red Velvet and magician Ray Hoey, linked by the theme of apples, the fruit of misdirection, the fruit of distraction: the apple of Eve that contained within its delicious, juicy flesh all the knowledge forbidden to humans; the golden apples Atalanta's suitor dropped in her path to distract her from the race.

Will Eve stay safe in blind ignorance, just following the directions of her father the God and her hapless husband Adam? Will Atalanta grow up to lose her girlish attraction to races and hunts, give herself to become a woman who will be subjected to belonging to a man?

Ray Hoey has been performing magic for over two decades for audiences throughout Sonoma County and the Bay Area. With tricks and illusions on every level from playing cards to Sawing a Lady in Half, he has entertained everyone from the young to the young-at-heart. And even challenging times such as the ones we are living in now, hasn't slowed him down! With the help of a very special surprise guest assistant, he will once demonstrate how magic can bring its enchantment even through a computer screen!"

Red Velvet, a life-long dancer, has performed in musical theatre, and has performed throughout the United States and internationally. Proficient in a variety of dance styles, Red Velvet continues to study and expand her knowledge in dance and the performing arts.

Ms. Velvet began intensively studying Isadora Duncan dance in 1999, and began studying burlesque in 2008 with Bombshell Betty. Ms. Velvet has performed with several groups in the San Francisco Bay area. She is also a prolific choreographer and can frequently be seen performing solo work throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Red Velvet is co-artistic director of a monthly show, DIVA or Die Burlesque and is artistic director of the cancan group The Velvettes. She is co-creator of five theatrical burlesque/cabaret productions including Rebel Without a Bra, At the White Rabbit Burlesque, Hotel Burlesque, Just Another Zombie Holiday Show, and Dollhouse Monsters. She has performed at various festivals through-out the US and internationally. She is the 2019 Judges Choice winner at the Arizona Burlesque Festival, the 2014 Most Humorous winner at the Great Burlesque Exposition and the 2016 Most Classic winner at the Great Burlesque Exposition.

Hosted by EXIT Theatre's Christina Augello, "EXIT Theatre Presents" features live performance streaming Thursday evenings at 7PM (Pacific Time), on EXIT Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels at www.facebook.com/exittheatresf / and www.youtube.com/exittheatre/ and then available on demand for a short time.