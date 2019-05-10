David Sedaris and WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Head to Luther Burbank Center

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC)announced today that it has added two shows to its 2019-2020 lineup-NPR humorist and best-selling author David Sedaris on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and Whose Live Anyway?, the live improv show from the cast of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Tickets for both shows will be available beginning Friday, May 17 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



David Sedaris

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39-$55

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today's most observant writers addressing the human condition. His latest book is a New York Timesbest-selling collection of his essays titled "Calypso." Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is the author of "Barrel Fever," "Holidays on Ice," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," "When You Are Engulfed in Flames," "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls," and "Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)." He is the author of "Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary," a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. He was also the editor of "Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories." His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in "The Best American Essays." There are over ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages. In 2018 he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. As a companion piece to his New York Times best-selling book "Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)," Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris's diary covers, titled "David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium." A second volume of his diaries is expected for summer 2020.



Whose Live Anyway?

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39-$59

Whose Live Anyway? returns to LBC after sold-out performances the past six years in a row! The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" are proud to bring their live improv show back to Santa Rosa. The show is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave the audience gasping for breath with the witty scenes and songs they invent on the spot! Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcome, but some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.

About Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is home to world-class performances, nationally recognized education programs, contemporary visual art, and many popular events. The Arts Center is located in the heart of the Sonoma wine country and ranked among California's top performing arts presenters. Together with its resident companies, the Center presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year. Owned and operated by the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation, the Center relies on charitable community donations to achieve its mission - to enrich, educate, and entertain. The patron services office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays except on those days when a show is scheduled, when the box office will open at 4 p.m. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.





