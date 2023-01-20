Dance Theatre of Harlem to Return to the Bay For Two Nights Only in March

Lesher Center for the Arts will host the return of Dance Theatre of Harlem to the West Coast, presenting the globally acclaimed company for two nights only. Following its sold-out performances last season, the company returns to the premier East Bay arts venue with a program of vibrant works by established choreographers. As part of its residency at the Lesher Center, the company will also provide education and outreach opportunities, including an Arts Access performance for local Title 1 schools.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is renowned worldwide for its company of diverse artists who perform demanding repertory at the highest level of quality, as well as its world-class school training young people in classical ballet and the allied arts. The 18-member company offers a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century and performs a forward-thinking repertoire of treasured classics, neoclassical dances, and innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate the belief that this art form belongs to everyone. These performances will be a part of Artistic Director Virginia Johnson's final season leading the company. A founding member of Dance Theatre of Harlem and former principal dancer with the company, Johnson will retire in June following a career that has spanned four decades.

The performances will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, March 16, and at 7:30pm on Friday, March 17 at the Hofmann Theatre, Lesher Center for the Arts (1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek)

TICKETS:

For tickets ($68-$114) or more information, the public may visit lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).