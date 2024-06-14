Cynthia Erivo to Join Esa-Pekka Salonen and the SF Symphony in Concert in September

London-born Broadway and film actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will join Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony in concert at Davies Symphony Hall on September 14, 2024. Erivo will perform songs by legendary women that have shown her the way, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey, and Billie Holiday. This concert marks Erivo’s first performance with the San Francisco Symphony.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® award-winning actress, singer, author, and producer, as well as an Academy Award®, Golden Globe®, and SAG nominee. Since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in The Color Purple, she has taken the world by storm. Erivo will star as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked. She received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in 2019’s Harriet, in addition to lending her voice to the movie’s title song, “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote. In addition to her acting career, Erivo is a Grammy®-nominated songwriter and performer, often headlining sold-out shows, concert halls, and music spaces including the Kennedy Center Honors, the 2020 Academy Awards®, the 2017 Governor’s Ball and the 2017 Grammy® Awards.

Tickets for Cynthia Erivo with the San Francisco Symphony start at $50 and go on sale to the public on Friday, June 14, at 10:00am PT on sfsymphony.org.




