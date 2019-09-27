Country Star Clint Black Comes To Irvine Barclay Theater October 2

The Irvine Barclay Theatre has expanded its programming and performances to include country music, as mega star Clint Black takes the stage on Wednesday, October 2 at 8pm.

Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up more than 30 Top 10 hits and 22 number-one smashes. His 1989 groundbreaking, triple-platinum debut album Killin' Time propelled him to superstardom and all but altered the landscape of country music, producing five consecutive #1 singles.

The multi-million selling country icon is now celebrating the 30 year anniversary of releasing Killin' Time as his storied career continues to shine with sharp vocals, earnest lyrics and indelible melodies three decades later. Tickets for An Evening with Clint Black range from $45 to $120.

Irvine Barclay Theatre is a 750-seat "jewel box" theatre known for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics. Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, adjacent to UC Irvine, in Irvine. For tickets and more information, please visit www.thebarclay.org or call (949) 854-4646.





