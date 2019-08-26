Country, R&B, Japanese Jazz, More In Montalvo's Carriage House Concert Series

This November Montalvo Arts Center presents a variety of musical offerings in its Carriage House Concert Series. From the California & Montreal Guitar Trios to Asian-influenced jazz band Hiroshima, Bay Area audiences will have a plethora of live performances to choose from.

Nov. 6 - 7:30pm: For four decades, the music of legendary Houston-born singer/songwriter Rodney Crowell has honored country's past while adding a rock 'n' roll punch. A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, this icon among giants has earned the title of "The Godfather of Americana" (NPR). In this rollicking concert, Crowell will perform a solid-gold selection of twangy two steppers, hard-driving blues rockers, dusty cowboy ballads, and windblown prairie gems.



Nov. 9 - 7:30pm: Over the course of 25 years and 10 albums, The Subdudes quietly became one of America's national music treasures. Known for mixing soulful R&B swagger with cheeky rock 'n' roll attitudes and warm folky harmonies, this New Orleans-formed group showcases some of the sharpest musicianship and ensemble playing on offer. More than just a concert, the "dudes" leave audiences feeling like they're having a party to which they were lucky enough to be invited.

Nov. 10 - 7:00pm: As the Asian-influenced jazz band Hiroshima surpasses the 40-year benchmark, it continues to offer incomparable smooth-as-silk sounds, which fall somewhere between R&B, pop, world music, salsa, and jazz, integrating Japanese instruments and musical traditions. Presenting truly innovative, hypnotic music, Hiroshima has toured with the likes of Miles Davis and sold over four million albums worldwide.

Nov. 13 - 7:30pm: Described as "virtuosos with no apparent limitations to what they can summon from their instruments" (The Calgary Herald), the California & Montreal Guitar Trios will join forces at Montalvo for a performance that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "winning, energetic, and highly accessible," the groups take acoustic guitar performance to an entirely new level, expertly blending the sounds of steel-stringed and nylon-stringed guitars in an exciting performance that features original compositions and new arrangements of progressive rock, world, jazz, and classical music.

Nov. 21 - 7:30pm: Classic Albums Live will rock the Bay Area with its electrifying performance of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1979 album Damn the Torpedoes, featuring hit songs such as "Refugee," "Don't Do Me Like That," and "Here Comes My Girl." Relying on the music itself and a group of peerless musicians, Classic Albums Live has delighted thousands of music lovers across North America with its thrilling live covers of some of music's greatest albums - note for note, cut for cut - without gimmickry and cheesy impersonations.

For information or to order tickets visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm.





