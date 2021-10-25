Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cinnabar Theater Presents The SoCo Phil Brass Quintet & The SoCo Phil String Quartet, December 5

The Brass Quintet has an eclectic and fun program planned. Classical repertoire by composers such as: Vaughn Williams, Scheidt, Smith and more.

Oct. 25, 2021  

The Music Concert Series "Sundays @ 7" at Cinnabar Theater continues with a beautiful Classical Music Concert on Sunday December 5th at 7pm.

Enjoy a double whammy Classical music concert that will feature two groups performing on the same bill - The Sonoma County Philharmonic (SoCo Phil) Brass Quintet & the SoCo Phil Strings Quartet. Each of these 2 performing groups are members of the larger group - The SoCo Philharmonic Symphony under the direction of Norman Gamboa.

Some popular favorites as Taste of Honey by Scott/Marlow and April Showers arranged by Elkjer.

The String Quartet will pay homage to the December season and perform: The Christmas Concerto by Corelli and December from The Seasons by Tchaikovsky. For more information - www.cinnabartheater.org

Tickets for this concert are $25.00 and can be purchased online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35211/production/1082107 or by calling the box Office at 707-763 8920.


