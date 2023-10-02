Chamber Music Marin Kicks-Off 2023/24 Chamber Music Concert Series With International Pianist Ilya Yakushev, October 8

Chamber Music Marin presents their 2023-24 Chamber Music Concert Series which will run October 8, 2023 through May 19, 2024. The new season will continue the celebration of the organization's 50th anniversary of presenting world-renowned classical musicians in intimate concerts at affordable prices.

Artistic Director Bill Horne, who celebrates his 26th year with the organization, has once again put together an impressive and diverse season of national and international touring musicians, including Bay Area native Jon Nakamatsu.

Since its inception in 1973, the all-volunteer nonprofit has presented hundreds of nationally and internationally recognized touring musicians to audiences totalling over 50,000 guests. Many of these musicians are rising stars, with notable musicians such as Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell and world renowned pianist Angela Hewitt having performed in past concert series.

Who: The series kicks-off with International pianist Ilya Yakushev. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Ilya Yakushev won the World Piano Competition in 2005 and has gone on to an outstanding career in Europe and North America, performing both demanding solo concerts and appearing as soloist with prestigious orchestras, including the SF Symphony. He will present an ambitious program ranging from Mozart through Beethoven's "Appassionata" Sonata to Gershwin via Liszt, Scriabin and Rachmaninoff.

FUN FACT: "I enjoy doing things with my own hands. While I know that this is something a pianist shouldn't be doing, I own all of the power tools one can imagine and enjoy tremendously making/fixing things around the house. I also love cars and love working on my cars. Very simple hobbies which are very helpful in everyday life." - Ilya Yakushev

Public Information: Ticket prices are $48 GA, $130 for a 3 concert subscription (any 3 concerts plus a free ticket to the Marin Music Chest Youth Finalist concert), or $190 for the entire season subscription (5 concerts, receive an additional any concert ticket to give to a friend, and free ticket to the Marin Music Chest Youth Finalist concert). Youths 18 and under are always free. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org

2023 - 2024 Chamber Music Marin Concert Series Line-Up includes:

Alexander String Quartet - November 12, 2023 | 5PM

The Alexander String Quartet, formed in New York in 1981, has performed in the major music capitals of five continents and has an extensive discography. They have been Directors of the Morrison Chamber Music Center at San Francisco State University since 1989. We are pleased to present them again for the first time in several years.

Black Oak Ensemble

Sunday, January 28, 2024 | 5PM

The Black Oak Ensemble consists of violinist Desirée Ruhstadt, cellist David Cunliffe, and violist Aurélien Fort Pederzoli. Currently in residence at the New Music School in Chicago, they concertize throughout Europe and North America.

The concert will include selections from their concert and recording project, "Silenced Voices," string trios created by Jewish composers silenced by the Holocaust.

Manasse, Frautschi & Nakamatsu Trio

February 25, 2024 | 5 PM

Grammy Award-nominated violinist Jennifer Frautschi joins forces with the Manasse/Nakamatsu Duo (clarinet and piano) for a series of concerts featuring the three instruments in various combinations.

We welcome back Bay Area native John Nakamatsu, winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Viano Quartet

May 5, 2024 | 5PM

This exciting young string quartet is in residence at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia when not touring. Their program will include a Haydn string quartet, Smetana's "From My Life" Quartet, and Beethoven's great "Rasumovsky Quartet" Opus 59 No. 2.

Marin Music Chest's Young Artists Concert

May 19, 2024 | 5PM

Subscribers receive a free ticket to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest with their subscription. The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society supports the goals of the Marin Music Chest and hopes that subscribers will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to hear talented young musicians. Each year the quality of the winners is very impressive making this concert an inspiring event for all who attend. We encourage you to bring your friends and family, the concert is free to all comers.

A dedicated board of directors actively runs the Chamber Music Marin concert series, presenting five concerts each season. Additionally, Chamber Music Marin is dedicated to promoting classical music by educational outreach programs to Marin County school children, thus exposing the next generation to the exquisite pleasures of chamber music.