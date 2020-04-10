California Shakespeare Theater Launches CAL SHAKES ONLINE

California Shakespeare Theater has announced the launch of CAL SHAKES ONLINE-a digital platform designed to virtually unite artists and audiences during this unprecedented time. Though unable to convene at the theater for the foreseeable future, Cal Shakes hopes to continue serving its community from afar. Offering resources and programming to bring solace, entertainment, and joy, CAL SHAKES ONLINE will be a gathering space for the Bay Area and beyond.

"We may have cancelled our season, but we haven't cancelled our art," says Artistic Director Eric Ting, "CAL SHAKES ONLINE is the digital manifestation of our commitment to innovating equitable spaces through creative expression, of bridging our past and future through live (and living) moments of connection. Intended to support artists and community alike, CAL SHAKES ONLINE is a space where we can continue our practice of being in each other's company, virtually if not physically."

Intended as a platform that will expand beyond the end of the COVID-19 health crisis, CAL SHAKES ONLINE launches with three new programs: Run the Canon-a 37-week video lecture series with Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly highlighting a different Shakespearean play each week; #ShelterHereabouts-a series of "micro-commissioned" classical monologues performed by local Bay Area actors; and Direct Address-panel discussions, interviews, podcasts and webinars offering industry and community support as well as behind-the-scenes insight, beginning last week with two unemployment webinars geared towards freelance artists and arts workers.

In addition to new programming, Cal Shakes is offering a number of other resources through CAL SHAKES ONLINE including access to their entire library of interactive educational study guides, a watch list for the best streaming theater currently available, and a call to K-12 students to submit their own #ShelterHearabouts monologues. More programming to come in the upcoming weeks.

As Cal Shakes and the rest of the theatrical community discover how to make communal art in a time of social distancing, Cal Shakes has also begun work on These Thre3 Seconds-a video project that captures a record of our unprecedented civic action to flatten the curve. Submissions are now open and all are encouraged to participate by sending a 3-second video capturing a moment in their day while sheltering in place to now@these3seconds.com.

CAL SHAKES ONLINE

Run the Canon

Starting with one of William Shakespeare's final plays, The Tempest, Cal Shakes Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly will be "running the canon" offering a new 10-minute video lecture each week now through Christmas covering every single one of Shakespeare's 37 plays. Known for her beloved pre-show Grove Talks at the Bruns, Kelly will bring the same breadth of knowledge to this more intimate setting.

#ShelterHereabouts

To continue providing creative content for our audiences and also supporting the artists we love, Cal Shakes is launching #ShelterHearabouts, a series of micro-commissioned monologues performed by Bay Area actors. Inspired by a line of Trinculo's in The Tempest, the series will begin with actor Phil Wong performing the program's namesake speech.

Direct Address

In an effort to meet the needs of their community, Cal Shakes launched Direct Address last week with two unemployment webinars for artists and arts workers, produced in partnership with Theatre Bay Area. Future programming will include panel discussions, dialogues, and webinars offering industry support and insight.

These Thre3 Seconds

Submissions are open for a new video project aimed at capturing a record of this unprecedented civic action to flatten the curve. All are encouraged to make a 3-second video capturing a moment in your day as we shelter in place for the greater good and contribute to this brief chronicle. Videos can be submitted to now@these3seconds.com #These3Seconds.

For more information, visit https://calshakes.org/cal-shakes-online/





