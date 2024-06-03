COMPANY & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's June 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for June 2024.

Company

Orpheum Theatre - June 05, 2024 through June 29, 2024

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

For tickets: click here.

The Glass Menagerie

San Francisco Playhouse - May 02, 2024 through June 15, 2024

Ghosts of the past continue to haunt in Williams seminal play The Glass Menagerie. Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a cramped St. Louis apartment with her aimless son, Tom, and her debilitatingly shy daughter, Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their distractions — alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield family is flooded with hope. But it’s uncertain if this mysterious visitor will change things for the better or shatter a family’s fragile illusions.

For tickets: click here.

Torch Song

Marin Theatre Company - May 09, 2024 through June 02, 2024

Marin Theatre Company (MTC) closes out its 2023/24 season with “Torch Song,” the seminal comic drama by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Evren Odcikin. An adaptation of Fierstein’s 1982 play “Torch Song Trilogy,” this newly revised two-act “Torch Song,” called “Spectacular” by The New York Times, focuses on Arnold Beckoff, a lovelorn Jewish drag queen wielding the pithy wit of a Fran Lebowitz, who is looking for love in New York City. By turns hilarious and touching, this rollicking work finds Arnold stumbling through modern life, wallowing in cynical despair at ever finding a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit. An unexpected visit from his disapproving mother from Miami reminds Arnold that what he really needs is respect.

For tickets: click here.

Clyde's

City Lights Theater Company - May 16, 2024 through June 09, 2024

Past the long line of truckers waiting outside, Clyde’s Sandwich Shop is more than just a greasy spoon. It serves up a chance at redemption for its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff. Owner Clyde may be a devil of a boss, but the workers discover purpose in their lives as they find themselves banding together – and sharing a quest to create the perfect sandwich. “Fast-paced and uproariously funny, Clyde’s is a spicy feast for the senses.” –Chicago Sun-Times

For tickets: click here.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Ray of Light Theatre - June 01, 2024 through June 23, 2024

The West End hit makes it's Bay Area Premiere during Pride Month! Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life in drag. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

For tickets: click here.

Galileo

Berkeley Repertory Theatre - May 05, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza stars in a dazzling world-premiere musical helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Swept Away), written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong (Dopesick, Empire, The Butler). When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe, he’s summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. With an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner (Broadway’s First Date) and Zoe Sarnak (Jonathan Larson Award winner), Galileo is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power. Galileo will likely join the constellation of world premieres that traveled from Berkeley Rep to Broadway — be the first to see it here!

For tickets: click here.

Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts - June 05, 2024 through June 30, 2024

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will close its 53rd season with the World Premiere of a new musical tribute honoring Stephen Sondheim, “Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration.” Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley returns to TheatreWorks, collaborating with TheatreWorks Resident Musical Director William Liberatore to conceive this unique musical celebration of the legacy of one of Broadway’s greatest composers. Throughout his storied career, Sondheim chronicled the depth of human relationships, exploring love and loss as well as breakdowns and breakthroughs in a wealth of unforgettable musicals, including “Into the Woods,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Company,” “Pacific Overtures,” “Passion,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” and many more. With brilliant wit, exquisite melodies, and astonishing lyrics, he became TheatreWorks’ most-produced composer in its 54 seasons of presenting plays and musicals. In this revelatory World Premiere revue, Sondheim’s profound understanding of the human heart takes center stage. “Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration” spotlights an interconnected group of performers, exploring the tumultuous and ever-changing nature of love in their personal lives.

For tickets: click here.

The Cher Show

Curran Theatre - June 17, 2024 through June 23, 2024

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

For tickets: click here.

La Bohème

Cinnabar Theater - June 21, 2024 through July 07, 2024

Puccini’s La Bohème is one of the most famous operas ever written, following the unforgettable story of two young, bohemian lovers in Paris. With a great love story comes a beautiful score, including arias like Musetta’s Waltz and ‘Yes, they call me Mimì’. When young poet Rodolfo meets seamstress Mimì, it’s love at first sight. But faced by the cruel realities of poverty and ill health, will the flame that burns between them flicker and die? Or will the timeless strength of their youthful passion withstand every trial and tribulation that life can throw at them? A classic tale of tragic romance, La bohème is a great opera for beginners and regulars alike.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - June 25, 2024 through June 30, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

For tickets: click here.

Evita

San Francisco Playhouse - June 27, 2024 through September 07, 2024

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

