Broadway San Jose to Kick Off Season with HAMILTON in October

Producer Jeffery Seller and Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, announced today that HAMILTON will play a limited three-week engagement at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) beginning Tuesday, October 12 and running through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Tickets range in price from $49-$179 and are available at www.broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

"We can't think of a better way to welcome patrons back to live, in-person performances at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts than with the Tony Award-winning Broadway blockbuster, Hamilton," said Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer. "We continue to work behind-the-scenes to ensure a positive experience for all guests and look forward to sharing in a new season of Broadway magic!"

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the San Jose engagement should be made through Broadway San Jose."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization -presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League. For more information, visit www.broadwaysanjose.com

