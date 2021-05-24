Brian Copeland's Critically Acclaimed NOT A GENUINE BLACK MAN Comes To MarshStream

The Juneteenth celebration will continue when The Marsh presents a special, one-night-only performance of Not a Genuine Black Man, the longest running solo show in San Francisco theater history, to its digital platform, MarshStream. This funny, honest, and harrowing piece by award-winning actor, playwright, and talk show host Brian Copeland recounts the struggles Copeland faced growing up in what was declared one of the most racist suburbs in America.

"In the current political climate, empathy seems to be a lost commodity. By showing people the world through the eyes of a bullied and lonely little African-American boy, I hope they will develop compassion for the demonized 'other,'" says Copeland. The San Francisco Chronicle described the show as "relentlessly introspective and disarmingly honest, Copeland takes apart the false notion that black masculinity is some monolithic concept, in a way that has continued, unfortunately, to be relevant long after the show's 2004 premiere."

Presented as part of the MarshStream Performer Spotlight series, Not a Genuine Black Man will be streamed 7:30pm (PDT), Saturday, June 19. Immediately following the performance Copeland will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive Q&A.

Copeland will also discuss his work on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm (PDT), Thursday, June 17. For more information or to purchase viewing access ($15-$35 sliding scale, $50, $100), the public may visit www.themarsh.org. Video on-demand access for Not a Genuine Black Man will also be available for purchase ($10) until 12:00am (PDT), Sunday, June 20.

In 1972 The National Committee Against Discrimination in Housing called San Leandro a "racist bastion of white supremacy," becoming the subject of features on CBS News and Newsweek, among other national outlets. As the US Commission on Civil Rights conducted hearings, Copeland's family moved to town - where they faced astonishing and humiliating harassment and isolation. A critically acclaimed exploration of race, identity, and empathy, Not a Genuine Black Man offers a unique blend of laughter, tears, and social commentary. During a previous run, Theatrius declared "Copeland tells stories like a master. The tenderness and intimacy of Copeland's storytelling gives way to a rigorous examination of the complexities of Black identity and masculinity," while the San Francisco Chronicle hailed Copeland's work "a beautiful mix of wry humor and heartbreak, indignation and inspiration, a singular story of extreme isolation that speaks to anyone who's ever felt out of place." Successful runs in Los Angeles and Off-Broadway, and a bestselling book adaptation followed for Not a Genuine Black Man. Copeland's book has been listed as required reading at high schools and colleges throughout the nation. It was also chosen as part of Santa Clara County's "Silicon Valley Reads," an annual community program that selects books focused on a contemporary theme to engage the public in reading, thinking, and discussing current topics in the community.