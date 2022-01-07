Berkeley Symphony Reschedules Its 'Chamber II' Performance

Berkeley Symphony announced that it has postponed its Chamber II concert, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 16. The concert has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Piedmont Center for the Arts (801 Magnolia Ave, Piedmont, CA 94511). Tickets are $35 and are available now online at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at 510.841.2800. Ticketholders for the January 16 performance date have until January 14 to contact the box office to select their ticket processing option.

Berkeley Symphony requires proof of vaccination and masks to be worn at all in-person events. Per CDC guidance, Berkeley Symphony guests are highly encouraged to use procedural masks (either alone or with a cloth mask on top) or higher grade N95 or KN95 masks for the utmost protection. Please avoid the use of cloth masks alone. For more information, visit berkeleysymphony.org/healthsafety.

Berkeley Symphony is unique among Bay Area and American orchestras for its commitment to innovation, community, and excellence. Founded in 1971 in the intellectual and artistic nexus of Berkeley, California, the Orchestra is committed to performing, premiering, and commissioning new music that reflects the culturally diverse people and the heady creative climate of its home city.



In the 2019-2020 season, Berkeley Symphony entered a new era under the leadership of Joseph Young, the Orchestra's fourth Music Director in its 50-year history, following a highly successful February 2019 debut that was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. In addition to building on the Orchestra's artistic innovation, creativity and adventurous programming, Maestro Young is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented composers and artists as well as continuing to tell diverse stories that reflect the local Berkeley community.