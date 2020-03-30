Bay Area Children's Theatre Launches Online CREATIVITY CORNER

Parents scrambling to find ways to engage their children's minds during this unprecedented stay-at-home time can now find an interactive "playborhood" for kids online-Creativity Corner, presented by Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT).

Each episode of Creativity Corner (https://www.creativitycorner.org/) invites youngsters to participate in the story that unfolds and suggests follow-up activities they can do on their own, inspired by the make-believe they've seen. Parents can submit their children's creations to BACT, which is planning to share examples online.

"As a mother of three, I understand only too well the challenges that families are facing right now," said BACT Executive Director Nina Meehan. "Since we can't offer shows and classes due to the virus pandemic, we've launched Creativity Corner to reach out to home-bound children, encourage them to use their imagination and connect them to other kids. Children need the hope, grace and creativity that the arts bring to the world-especially now!"

So far, BACT has created four episodes: "Playdate with a Queen," "Adventure with an Explorer," "Lunch with Chef Olive" and "Sing with a Mermaid," all featuring actress and teaching artist Amber Dickerson as Queen Gigglegoose of Geeseland in her palace; the Explorer, tramping through a leafy, jungle-like magical land; Chef Olive in her kitchen; and Meemeemay, the Mermaid, surrounded by colorful coral. Each episode ends with a creative "challenge" that children can download and complete on their own.

According to Meehan, "This is just our first offering. We'll be cooking up more family fun in the next few weeks."

A small BACT artistic and production team is working from home to create and produce Creativity Corner as a service to the community. Meehan directs the episodes, with artistic support from award-winning composer-playwright-lyricist Austin Zumbro. BACT is sharing its new online work with other theatres for young audiences (TYA) throughout the nation and is offering work online from other TYA companies.

"Live theatre builds creativity, community, and connection," Meehan said. "Without the possibility to bring our stories to audiences in a theatre setting right now or to offer theatre classes, Creativity Corner is our way combat virus!"

((High-res .jpgs attached of 1. Amber Dickerson as the Explore and 2. a young viewer with his creation))

About BACT

Bay Area Children's Theatre is the premiere theatre company for young audiences in California, serving more than 175,000 children and adults each year with professional productions, a theatre education program, and outreach to schools in underserved communities. The company normally performs in Berkeley, San Francisco and Sunnyvale and offers theatre education to individual students and school groups throughout the Bay Area.

Statement about the Impact of the virus Pandemic from BACT Executive Artistic Director Nina Meehan:

The virus crisis has stripped away the normal income from nonprofit arts organizations like ours. To continue serving Bay Area families, BACT urgently needs philanthropic support now. Please help by making a tax-deductible contribution to the BACT Emergency Fund today. Your gift will enable us to continue Creativity Corner and restore our shows and classes as soon as we safely can. Please donate today at whatever level you can manage: https://bactheatre.org

Our children are our future. Theatre not only brings them joy, it prepares them to be the best they can be tomorrow. Your gift will pave their way. To donate: https://bactheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You