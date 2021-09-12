BWW Review: STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW at SF Playhouse

Starting Here, Starting Now

Music by David Shire | Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Directed by Susi Damilano and Nicole Helfer

Music Direction by Dave Dobrusky

Choreography by Nicole Helfer

SF Playhouse

Re-starting theatre after the pandemic shutdown is a bit of a challenge; theatregoers are still wary of live performances and seating is limited. Not a sustainable outlook, but it is encouraging that companies are proceeding and hopefully the outlook will improve. SF Playhouse's choice of presenting a reworking of David Shire and Richard Maltby, Jrs. 1976 musical revue Starting Here, Starting Now is successful in its modern gender bending embellishments and economy of scale.

A talented cast of four, two women and two men, are exuberant in their roles as they parlay their way through songs of new love, love lost and love found. Shire and Maltby craft some wonderful mini-stories that give the actors many chances to strut their stuff. "I Think I May Want to Remember Today", "Crossword Puzzle" and I Don't Remember Christmas" are well-written, timeless tunes that make musical revues transportable from decade to decade.

Rinabeth Apostol, Keith Pinto, Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Melissa WolfKlain swap partners and sexual orientations lending a familiar inclusive feel to the San Francisco audience and all combinations sustain nice harmonies. "I Hear Bells", "Watching the Big Parade Go By" and the wry commentary on 'perfect marriages' in the company's "I Don't Believe It" are smart and fun.

The score is wonderfully realized by musical director Dave Dobrusky and his trio. Co-directors Susi Damilano and Nicole Helfer keep it minimal on the production side with one costume each, no set apart from some hanging faceted jewels reminiscent of a hip 60's movie and some risers. Nicole Helfer choreographs with a distinct late 60's / 70's vibe and multiple styles from comic clowning to tap to Bob Fosse-like jazz.

Musical reviews aren't the frequent and it might be a challenge for some to sit through a 24-song concert without a narrative to drive it except for the overarching themes of the score. Overall, Starting Here, Starting Now succeeds on all fronts; intelligent score, nice choreography and talented cast and musicianship.

In-person performances August 31 - October 2, 2021. On-demand video production available to view September 4 - October 2, 2021. For tickets or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2020-2021-season/starting-here-starting-now/