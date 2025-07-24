BOOK OF GLASS Staged Reading Launches Rainbow Zebra/Magic Theatre Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC and the Magic Theatre will present a staged reading of Book of Glass by Michael Lynch, launching the inaugural “Rainbow Zebra/Magic Theatre Reading Extravaganza,” a new nine-month series of play readings taking place at Magic Theatre in San Francisco.

The first reading, directed by Andrea Gordon, will take place Monday, August 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Magic Theatre, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123.

The cast of Book of Glass features Ellen Brooks, Khary L. Moye, Samuel Del Rosario, Armando Rodriguez, Brian Rivera, and Omar Stewart, with Julie Kuwabara reading stage directions. Following the reading, there will be a brief talkback with the artists. Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $50 at classy.org, with more information available at rainbowzebraproductions.org.

Book of Glass tells a darkly comedic story in which five hitmen and their boss seek help from someone they’ve kidnapped. Shades of Scorsese and classic gangster films flicker through the piece—but they are twisted and subverted in this stylized theatrical tale.

The full 2025–2026 Reading Extravaganza series includes My Lunch with Trish by Andrea Gordon (September 15), a sharp and redemptive two-hander featuring Lisa Ramirez and Ann Darragh; Training Wheels by Robin Bradford (October 20), which follows a long-term lesbian couple whose crisis reveals buried secrets; Leaving, Simone by Susan Jackson (November 24), a poetic work inspired by Nina Simone and featuring texts by Frank X Walker, Lucille Clifton, Elizabeth Alexander, and Nikki Giovanni; and A Pickwick Christmas by Brian Lohmann (December 8), a festive adaptation inspired by Dickens, audience interaction, and holiday joy.

The series continues in 2026 with The Secret Museum by Lynne Kaufman (January 12), a time-traveling exploration of sex, sacred art, and documentary filmmaking; Drunk at the Base of the Bodhi Tree by Julia Hébert (February 9), a haunting two-hander developed with New Dramatists and Boston Court; Remember Me Remember, written and directed by Lisa Ramirez (March 23), a moving piece about memory and dementia set in a senior care facility; and Painting Through the Dark by Gemma Whelan (April 13), a screenplay adaptation of her novel following an Irish woman’s journey of artistic and personal discovery in San Francisco.

Each reading begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be directed by Andrea Gordon unless otherwise noted.