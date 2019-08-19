Awesome Theatre Presents LET'S KILL JESSICA By Claire Rice

Aug. 19, 2019  

Awesome Theatre Presents LET'S KILL JESSICA By Claire Rice

Awesome Theatre, (Christian Teen Dolphin-Sex Beach Party, Mercy Killing, Never-Ever Land, TERROR-RAMA Series) announces the WORLD PREMIERE of "Let's Kill Jessica", an office murder-suicide comedy by Claire Rice and Directed by Nikki Meñez. Three women named Jen, Jenny, and Jennifer plot to murder their co-worker Jessica, who is like, the worst. What happens next is bloody, funny and ultimately teaches us all a lesson in working together. Just kidding, Hell is other people.

Taking its cues from "Heist gone wrong" stories, Rice flips the script and tells the story from the perspective of women within modern office culture. This dark and depraved new comedy shines a light on unhappiness, materialism, and what happens when professional women don't think they can meet the expectations put upon them.

Featuring: Janelle Aguirre, Sarah Coykendall, Annie Dick, Travis Maider and Sonia Sawyer

$25 GA at the door, $22 GA online advance $18 for groups of 6+
www.awesometheatre.org



