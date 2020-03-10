Aurora Theatre Company to Present the World Premiere of Christopher Chen's THE RULER
Aurora Theatre Company continues its dynamic 28th season with the World Premiere of Christopher Chen's THE RULER, an Aurora Originate + Generate commission. Becca Wolf makes her Aurora debut directing this new political drama.
The cast features Julia Brothers (The First Grade, Salome), Anthony Fusco, and Joseph Patrick O'Malley (Creditors, A Number).
Aurora Theatre will add 13 performances to its World Premiere of THE RULER, extending performances through July 5. There is no show Saturday, July 4.
THE RULER runs May 8 - July 5 (Opens: May 14).
A ruler, a rebel, and a stranger play a three-way game of cat and mouse in a mythical province reminiscent of our own world. In a rapidly changing political landscape, are these players engaged in a friendly chat or a dangerous power struggle? Are they sliding down a slippery slope into fascism, or is this all a game? Who is telling the truth? Known for his plays that probe the layers of reality, Obie Award-winning local playwright Christopher Chen (Caught, Shotgun Players; You Mean To Do Me Harm; SF Playhouse) asks us to question our beliefs about power and authority in this new play specially commissioned by Aurora.
For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call(510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.