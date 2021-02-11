Aurora Theatre Company Presents Toni Morrison's THE BLUEST EYE

Aurora Theatre Company will present an audio adaptation of Toni Morrison's THE BLUEST EYE, adapted by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Dawn Monique Williams.

Pecola Breedlove is obsessed with Shirley Temple and a desire to have blue eyes. Claudia, another young girl and one of Pecola's only friends, guides us through this hauntingly lyrical memory play. Diamond expertly translates to the stage the emotional depths of Black girlhood, the poisonous effects of racism, and the heartbreak of shame in Morrison's work.

Morrison sets THE BLUEST EYE in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio, and places three young Black girls-Claudia, Pecola, and Frieda-center stage as they strive to make sense of love, sisterhood, abuse, and hate.

