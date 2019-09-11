Aurora Theatre Company Presents Ike Holter's EXIT STRATEGY

Aurora Theatre Company continues its dynamic 28th season with the Bay Area Premiere of Bryna Turner's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP.

Newly appointed Associate Artistic Director Dawn Monique Williams will direct this romantic comedy about bravery and revolution at the height of the women's suffrage movement.

BULL IN A CHINA STOP runs November 8 - December 8 (Opens: November 14)



Fierce feminist Mary Woolley becomes the president of Mount Holyoke College in 1901, on a crusade to stop training pious wives and start giving women a real education. The students respond, even starting a fan club for Woolley's long-term romance with teacher Jeannette Marks. But leading a revolution from inside an institution isn't easy, and neither is maintaining a relationship through years of challenges and change. Inspired by real letters between Woolley and Marks, this fast-paced comedy asks: What is revolution? What does it mean to be at odds with the world? And how the hell do we grow old together?



For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call(510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.





