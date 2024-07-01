Ariana DeBose to Kick Off Broadway and Vine's 2024 Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway and Vine will kick off its 2024 season on July 9 and 10 at 7:30PM, with Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom, Schmigadoon, Hamilton) at Carneros Resort Vineyard Lawn in Napa Valley.



The vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer at Tre Posti Vineyards (641 Main St, St Helena, CA) on July 25th at 7:30PM with Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Award Winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, GLEE, Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending, American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Aaron Lazar (Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Last Ship, The Light In The Piazza, Les Misérables) on August 28 at 7:00PM and Two-Time Tony Award® Nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress) on September 23 at 6:30PM.



Closing out the season will be Tony Award Winning Broadway icon Alan Cumming (The Traitors, The Good Wife, Cabaret, Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera) with the Bay Area premiere of his new solo show UNCUT at Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook (1991 St Helena Hwy, Rutherford, CA) on October 13 at 5:00PM.



Upcoming performers for Broadway and Vine include Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Abby Mueller (Six). Additional details will be announced at a later date.



Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award® nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.



The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Arietta, Chateau Montelena, Inglenook, Frog’s Leap, Lloyd Cellars, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, Titus, and more. Chefs Nash Cognetti, Jeffrey Jake, and more will showcase their cuisine in the picturesque vineyard and resort settings. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org



