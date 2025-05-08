Ana Gasteyer, Andrew Rannells, And More Join BROADWAY & VINE 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway and Vine, will kick off its 2025 season on June 20, with Olivier® Award Nominee Julian Ovenden (TV: Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, Broadway/West End: South Pacific, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Butley) in concert at Francis Ford Coppola’s historic Inglenook Estate.

The vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer at various vineyard locations with performances by Alisan Porter (A Chorus Line, Footloose, and Winner of NBC’S The Voice) on July 24, Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Blvd, Hamilton, In The Heights, Wicked) on August 14, Tony® Award nominee and Grammy® Award winner Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Falsettos, Hamilton, Gutenberg) on August 28, Bradley Gibson (Hercules, The Lion King, A Bronx Tale) October 13, and more. Closing the season will be Ana Gasteyer (NBC’s SNL, Broadway: Once Upon A Mattress, Wicked, The Threepenny Opera) on October 23. Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award® nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide opportunities for the next generation of performing arts professionals.

The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Arietta, Chateau Montelena, Inglenook, Lloyd Cellars, Peju, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, Titus, and more in picturesque vineyard settings. Tickets begin at $75 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org

JUNE 20, 2025 7:30pm: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: Opening Night with London’s Julian Ovenden at Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook Estate

JULY 24, 2025 7:30pm: WHAT I DID FOR LOVE: From Broadway's A CHORUS LINE to triumphing THE VOICE, Alisan Porter joins us for an evening of stories and songs on the Vineyard Lawn at Carneros Resort.

AUGUST 14, 2025 7:30pm: Broadway & Vine presents Mandy Gonzalez at Brindare Vineyards

AUGUST 28, 2025 7:00pm: Broadway & Vine presents Andrew Rannells at Brindare Vineyards

OCTOBER 13, 2025 6pm: A Vineyard Evening with Bradley Gibson (Napa Vineyard Location TBA)

OCTOBER 23, 2025 6pm: A Vineyard Evening with Ana Gasteyer (Napa Vineyard Location TBA)

ABOUT BROADWAY AND VINE:

Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony® Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life). The vineyard concert series launched in 2021 and quickly became a San Francisco Chronicle critics’ pick. The series has featured Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Brooke Shields, Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Sutton Foster, Beth Leavel, Jelani Remy, Christopher Sieber, Tony Yazbeck and more. Broadway and Vine is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide opportunities for the next generation of performing arts professionals. www.broadwayandvine.org

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ana Gasteyer BROADWAY: Once Upon A Mattress, Royal Family, Wicked, The Threepenny Opera, Rocky Horror OFF BROADWAY: A New Brain & Girl Crazy (Encores), Kimberly Akimbo (MTC) REGIONAL: Annie (Hollywood Bowl), Passion (Chicago Shakespeare), Wicked (Chicago) TELEVISION: “Loot”, “American Auto”, “A Christmas Story Live!”, “Grease Live!”, “Lady Dynamite”, “The Goldbergs” “SNL” “Seinfeld” “Younger” FILM: “A Clüsterfünke Christmas” “Wine Country,” “Mean Girls”.

Andrew Rannells was last seen on Broadway in the 2023 surprise hit, Gutenberg: The Musical. He also appeared in The Boys in the Band, Falsettos (Tony nomination), Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Book of Mormon (Tony nomination, Grammy award), Jersey Boys and Hairspray. In London he originated the role of Jim Bakker at The Almeida Theater in Tammy Faye (Olivier nomination). On film he has been seen in The Prom, The Boys in the Band, The Intern and A Simple Favor. Television shows include “Girls” (HBO, Critics Choice Nomination), “Black Monday” (Showtime, Critics Choice Nomination “Girls5Eva” (Netflix), “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu), “Big Mouth” (Netflix), “Invincible” (Prime Video), and “Live from Lincoln Center” (PBS). He can be seen in the upcoming films Miss You/Love You with Allison Janney and I Don’t Understand You with Nick Kroll and the Netflix series Too Much with Lena Dunham. Rannells made his directorial and screenwriting debut in 2021 with Amazon’s Modern Love. Rannells also adds author to his list of credits with ‘Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood,’ and ‘Uncle of the Year: & Other Debatable Triumphs’ (Random House/Crown).

Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, stage actor, and author. She possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time.

Her first Broadway role was in Aida and has since gone on to originate the role of ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She is also among the Broadway greats who have taken on the role of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked and most recently she starred in the megahit Hamilton as ‘Angelica Schuyler’ for six years.

Along with being a stage actor, Gonzalez has been featured in television and movie roles including “The Good Wife,” “Madam Secretary,” Across the Universe, “Quantico,” and “Only Murders in the Building.” A frequent concert soloist, Gonzalez has performed with symphony orchestras around the world. Highlights include Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Boston Pops, Philly Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, and Atlanta Pops.

Gonzalez released her debut album FEARLESS in 2017, which debuted in the Top 20 of iTunes pop charts. In her quest to create positive change, Gonzalez is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad – a social media movement for inclusiveness and positivity. She is also an accomplished author who recently published her young adult series, FEARLESS – a four-book middle-grade series that follows young thespians whose brushes with the supernatural teach them about theater, friendship, and themselves.

Julian Ovenden has starred in many TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, including Downton Abbey, Foyle’s War, Person of Interest, Any Human Heart, Knightfall, Smash, The Crown, The Sound of Music and Adult Material. Recent screen work includes the second season of Armando Ianucci’s Avenue 5 for HBO, the global hit Bridgerton for Netflix and Shonda Rimes, and The People You Hate At The Wedding for Amazon. Julian has just begun to film the second season of Trigger Point for ITV and Jed Mercurio.

As a singer, Julian has headlined at some of the world’s great venues, including Lincoln Center; Carnegie Hall; Sydney Opera House; the Royal Opera House; the Concertgebouw; the Palladium; the Royal Albert Hall; the Royal Festival Hall. He has been a recording artist for both Warner Music and Universal; his latest recording work includes a Broadway Duets album with the American soprano Sierra Boggess and Carousel for John Wilson and the London Sinfonia.

