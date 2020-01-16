Alonzo King LINES Ballet Presents The World Premiere and Expanded Spring Season

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, the San Francisco-based, internationally celebrated contemporary ballet company, is pleased to present an expanded Spring Season in two iconic San Francisco venues: Grace Cathedral & Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

On February 7 and 8, Alonzo King LINES Ballet will present the world premiere of GRACE, a new ballet at the majestic and hallowed Grace Cathedral. King's new work at the cathedral draws inspiration from diverse sacred music traditions and investigates the relationship between our spiritual and physical selves. The score will include music by Gabriel Urbain Fauré, George Frideric Handel, Thomas Aquinas, El Hamideen, and Etta James, in addition to Native American drumming. GRACE, choreographed specifically for the cathedral, will feature King's otherworldy dancers in the spacious nave framed by the cathedral's stunning stained-glass windows. These performances mark the culmination of Alonzo King's yearlong artistic residency at Grace Cathedral.

As part of his residency King will also deliver the sermon at Grace Cathedral's Choral Eucharist over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, on Sunday, January 19 at 11am.

The season continues at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts April 10-19. Audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience the rich body of work created over four decades by Alonzo King in a new retrospective ballet. King will share more than 10 powerful works from his archive that illuminate the evolution of his artistic voice and impact on the art form. The retrospective includes collaborations with Zakir Hussain, Sabir Khan, Jason Moran, and Pharaoh Sanders and ballets featuring music by JSBach and Handel. The program also features an exclusive encore performance of GRACE

This season also features a number of special events. On April 11 the company will present its Spring Gala: Reaching for the Stars. This unparalleled evening celebrates creativity and collaboration and includes festive cocktails, a live performance, and a farm-to-table dinner with Alonzo King and the LINES Ballet dancers. On Sunday, April 19, LINES Ballet hosts a Family Experience for parents and children ages 4-10. This pre-performance dance workshop includes a backstage tour and a meet and greet with the dancers as they rehearse onstage.





