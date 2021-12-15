Acclaimed Dance Company, Camille A. Brown And Dancers, Comes To Hammer Theatre In Downtown San José

New York-based choreographer, dancer, and director Camille A. Brown, hailed by The New York Times as "one of the most expressive, genuine, and deeply felt choreographers working today," brings her acclaimed dance company Camille A. Brown and Dancers to the Hammer Theatre Center in downtown San José for two performances.

A visionary artist renowned for reinventing dance for the modern age, Brown has established a commanding career fusing dance, theater, and social justice to create acclaimed performances. Her work uses theatricality and the aesthetics of modern, hip hop, African, ballet, and tap to tell stories that connect history with contemporary culture. It was announced earlier this year that Tony-nominated Brown will be the first Black woman to direct and choreograph a Broadway show in 65 years, when she helms for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, scheduled for March 2022.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center requires proof of full vaccination for all patrons to attend any performance or event. Attendees must provide their vaccine card and a corresponding photo ID and remain masked while inside the theatre. Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs are available here: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

For tickets ($45-$60), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.