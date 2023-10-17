AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco

Get ready for an unparalleled musical odyssey as Nickelodeon and GEA Live proudly present: Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert. Immerse yourself in an over two-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will perform at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) on February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices subject to change without notice.



A Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning series, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the adventures of the main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must defeat Fire Lord Ozai and end the Hundred-Year War to restore balance to the Four Nations.



The creative mastermind behind the show's original music, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has poured his heart and exceptional talent into expanding his compositions for the concert series. Through creative collaboration with Jeff Adams (the show's original editor), this spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first – the chance to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.



"From epic action scenes to heartfelt emotional moments, Jeremy’s score was an integral part of Avatar’s storytelling,” said Michael Dante DiMartino, co-creator, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and co-Chief Creative Officer, Avatar Studios. “To hear his music live with an orchestra will be a truly special experience."



Bryan Konietzko, co-creator, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and co-Chief Creative Officer, Avatar Studios, added, “Jeremy's music is one of the most crucial ingredients in Avatar, providing the emotional backbone to the characters' arcs and capturing the spirit of Aang's world. We are so excited to celebrate his beautiful and exciting compositions with fans and relive all the iconic moments together through these live performances.”



Dates and cities currently scheduled for the concert experience include:

January 21, 2024 – London, England – Royal Festival Hall

January 25, 2024 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

February 24, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

March 2nd, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre



Don't miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic odyssey of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. For further information and ticket details, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com.