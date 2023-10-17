AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco

The performances are on February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante Photo 3 LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo 4 Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco

Get ready for an unparalleled musical odyssey as Nickelodeon and GEA Live proudly present: Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert. Immerse yourself in an over two-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will perform at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) on February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices subject to change without notice.

A Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning series, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the adventures of the main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must defeat Fire Lord Ozai and end the Hundred-Year War to restore balance to the Four Nations.

The creative mastermind behind the show's original music, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has poured his heart and exceptional talent into expanding his compositions for the concert series. Through creative collaboration with Jeff Adams (the show's original editor), this spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first – the chance to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

"From epic action scenes to heartfelt emotional moments, Jeremy’s score was an integral part of Avatar’s storytelling,” said Michael Dante DiMartino, co-creator, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and co-Chief Creative Officer, Avatar Studios. “To hear his music live with an orchestra will be a truly special experience."
 
Bryan Konietzko, co-creator, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and co-Chief Creative Officer, Avatar Studios, added, “Jeremy's music is one of the most crucial ingredients in Avatar, providing the emotional backbone to the characters' arcs and capturing the spirit of Aang's world. We are so excited to celebrate his beautiful and exciting compositions with fans and relive all the iconic moments together through these live performances.”
 
Dates and cities currently scheduled for the concert experience include:

  • January 21, 2024 – London, England – Royal Festival Hall
  • January 25, 2024 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex
  • February 24, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
  • March 2nd, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre


Don't miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic odyssey of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. For further information and ticket details, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES Comes to Victoria Theater Next Month Photo
THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES Comes to Victoria Theater Next Month

The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes will return to the historic Victoria Theater for a limited engagement beginning Friday, November 24 and running through Saturday, December 23, 2023. 

2
Colburn School and SF Symphony Reveal Two New Salonen Conducting Fellows Photo
Colburn School and SF Symphony Reveal Two New Salonen Conducting Fellows

Conductors Elias Peter Brown and Aleksandra Melaniuk have been selected by Esa-Pekka Salonen to join the San Francisco Symphony conducting staff in the 2023–24 season as an extension of their work as Salonen Fellows in the Colburn School Conservatory of Music’s Negaunee Conducting Program.

3
Marin Theatre Company To Present The Bay Area Premiere Of Sara Porkalobs DRAGON LADY Photo
Marin Theatre Company To Present The Bay Area Premiere Of Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY

Marin Theatre Company presents the S.F. Bay Area premiere of Sara Porkalob’s 'Dragon Lady'. Don't miss this exciting new production!

4
Mark Foehringers NUTCRACKER SWEETS Celebrates 15th Season At Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Photo
Mark Foehringer's NUTCRACKER SWEETS Celebrates 15th Season At Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF announces the 15th season of its annual holiday show, Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets, December 2-23, Cowell Theater, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (12/01-1/07)
The MeshugaNutcracker! in San Francisco / Bay Area The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
A Christmas Carol in San Francisco / Bay Area A Christmas Carol
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (12/06-12/24)
A Candlelit Homecoming in San Francisco / Bay Area A Candlelit Homecoming
First United Methodist Church & Mission Santa Clara (12/07-12/09)
California Festival: From the Edge in San Francisco / Bay Area California Festival: From the Edge
Davies Symphony Hall (11/17-11/18)
"Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: The Album"
Berkeley Piano Club (6/15-6/15)
Liz Callaway: Screen Gems in San Francisco / Bay Area Liz Callaway: Screen Gems
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/20-10/21)
Men on Boats in San Francisco / Bay Area Men on Boats
Valley Players (10/13-10/29)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in San Francisco / Bay Area Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon - Montclair (12/15-12/15)
The Wizard of Oz in San Francisco / Bay Area The Wizard of Oz
Palo Alto Players (11/03-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You