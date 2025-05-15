ART WITH ELDERS Announces Two Public Exhibitions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art With Elders has announced two powerful public art exhibitions: its 32nd Annual Exhibit, scheduled to open Sunday, June 8, this year at Laguna Honda Hospital's Gerald Simon Auditorium, and a 12-month show opening this month at the SFO Airport Harvey Milk Terminal 1 titled, A Study of Familiar Places.

These professionally curated exhibitions highlight the extraordinary talent, depth, and lived experience of seniors who participate in AWE's weekly fine art classes across 37 senior residential and long-term care facilities, senior centers and individuals living independently in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Over the past 32 years, thousands of seniors—all with varying artistic experience and background—have enjoyed in-person and/or online fine art classes led by a professional faculty of 20 artists in multi-language settings.

“Art With Elders celebrates the transformative power of creativity in aging, proving that artistic expression knows no age limit,” said AWE Executive Director Mark Campbell. “Whether exploring personal memories or distant landscapes, the works featured in our 32nd Annual Exhibit and our SFO Museum show highlight the depth, diversity, and imagination of elder artists. These exhibitions honor not only the art itself but the enduring spirit of curiosity, resilience, and self-expression that continues to thrive in later life.”

AWE believes in showcasing students' artistic achievements. Every year, class participants submit their work for the Annual Exhibit, a professionally juried collection of AWE's finest works. AWE shares the extraordinary talents of elder artists with the community by exhibiting selected paintings in venues across the Bay Area and online.

32nd Annual Art With Elders Exhibition

Opening Event: Sunday, June 8, 2025 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Location: Gerald Simon Auditorium at Laguna Honda Hospital

375 Laguna Honda Blvd., San Francisco

This exhibition will be on display until July 3, 2025

This festive opening event will feature over 100 original artworks created by seniors enrolled in AWE programs. The event is free and open to the public (a donation is welcome but not required). Attendees will enjoy light refreshments, free parking and wheelchair accessibility. The celebration also includes a live performance by the Community Music Center's Coro de la Treinta, a neighborhood choir directed by Martha Rodriguez and accompanied by Jennifer Peringer. Free public registration is suggested: AnnualExhibitOpening@artwithelders.org

Art With Elders at the San Francisco International Airport Museum

Exhibition Title: A Study of Familiar Places

Exhibition Dates: May 9, 2025 – May 9, 2026

Location: Gallery 1A, Harvey Milk Terminal 1, San Francisco International Airport (Pre-security, Departures Level 2)

This year-long exhibition explores the connection between memory, place, and perspective. From real-world travels to imaginative journeys down memory lane, the featured works reflect the life experiences of older adults from all walks of life — including farmers, educators, immigrants, and lifelong artists. The show affirms that discovery and creativity are ageless pursuits. This is the second time Art With Elders has been honored with an invitation to exhibit at San Francisco International Airport.

"What sets Art With Elders apart is its commitment to empowering seniors through artistic expression," commented Mark Campbell. "We believe that everyone, regardless of age, possesses a unique creative voice waiting to be unleashed. Our program aims to provide seniors with the tools, encouragement, and support needed to explore and nurture their artistic abilities."

Over time, AWE has witnessed the transformative power of art firsthand. Seniors engaged in the program not only discover newfound joy and purpose but also experience improved cognitive function, enhanced emotional well-being, and strengthened social bonds.

One of the hallmarks of AWE's success lies in its dedication to showcasing the remarkable artworks created by participants. Many of these masterpieces found a home in prestigious venues across the Bay Area, including previous exhibitions at the de Young Museum, San Francisco City Hall, the War Memorial Veterans Building, Laguna Honda Hospital and the San Francisco International Airport, among many notable venues. These exhibitions not only highlight the talent and creativity of seniors but also serve as a testament to the enduring impact of the program.

Campbell concluded, "We are immensely grateful to our faculty, volunteers, supporters, and, most importantly, the seniors who continue to inspire us with their resilience, creativity, and zest for life."

For more information about Art With Elders visit www.artwithelders.org

Comments

