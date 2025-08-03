AL'S CULT by Melina Cohen-Bramwell Comes to Potrero Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Al, a freshman at Three Pines High, is very cool. So cool, everyone is "afraid" to talk to him. He just needs his dad to see how cool he is, but, since he won't come to Al's birthday party or to Christmas, the only option left is for Al to become a cult leader.

PlayGround's fourth annual fringe-stryle FREE PLAY FESTIVAL runs August 1-24, at Potrero Stage and simulcast. This new works festival features 17 productions and 58 performances by talented theatre artists from across the country including PlayGround artists based in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

Al's Cult is written by Melina Cohen-Bramwell, directed by Soluna Espinosa Pieb and features Mayo Arbues, Peter Malmquist, with stage management by Mikala Slotnick.

Performances for Al's Cult are August 21 through August 24 at Portrero Stage, 1695 18th Street, San Francisco CA 94107.

Admission is free (donations gratefully accepted) the day of performances for in-person attendance and all online viewing (live simulcast as well as on-demand); a minimal $10 donation is requested for advance in-person reservations.

For more information or to reserve in-person or online tickets, visit https://playgroundsf.vbotickets.com/events?eid=164204