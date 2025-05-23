ADULT SUMMER CAMP Begins This June In San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playful People Productions of San Jose is fulfilling many an adult wish with Adult Summer Camp, offering a fun and community-based break from the world. This suite of programs for people ages 16 and up lets participants attend once per week, five times a week, or anything in between with classes in dance, theater, singing, and play.

No prior experience is necessary. Classes run 7:00 — 9:00 PM, June 30 — July 27, 2025. Registration for all programs is currently open; to register, or for more information, families can visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=playf or call (408) 878-5362.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, Playful People Productions offers three options: Jazz and Theater History; rehearsing and performing a short play, “The Ghost Light,” or Costume Design.

Jazz and Theatre History is both a dance class and a musical theater history class, exploring two or three classic jazz numbers from Broadway. Students will learn the choreography of these numbers, and discuss their significance in the evolution of dancing and musical theatre. Participants will perform what they've learned for friends and family at the end of camp in a showcase on the Hoover stage on July 27.

Camp participants could also join the cast of Playful People's newest original short play, “The Ghost Light.” Written and directed by Playful People staff/participant April Durrett, this original comedy will give performers practice in comic timing, creating characters for the stage, and presenting a fully staged short play. “The Ghost Light” will perform at Hoover on July 27.

The last Monday and Wednesday option is for those creative types who are less interested in taking the spotlight. The Costume Design class will learn the ins and outs of theatrical design: how to choose outfits that fit the actors and the time period, making sure costumes allow for whatever action/movement is required by the script, and creating a harmonious stage picture. This class will create an original costume design for Playful People Productions' summer production of “The Ghost Light.” Costume Design will run for three weeks with the final week being an optional Improv class.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Playful People Productions offers another three options: Tap and Theater History; Intro to A Capella singing, or Props Design.

Tap and Theatre History will learn two or three classic tap numbers from Broadway. Participants will perform what they've learned for friends and family at the end of camp in a showcase on the Hoover stage on July 27.

Led by Playful People choir director Brian Kemper, Intro to A Cappella welcomes students to the style of a cappella group singing. Literally translated “in the style of the chapel,” this singing form is characterized by the complete absence of musical accompaniment. A cappella singing may include solo singing but often involves large groups of singers creating harmonies. This class will also cover some music theory, and will give participants the foundation to explore this exciting vocal style.

For crafty types, the Props Design class will teach students how to design and build props for a theatrical production: creating items required by a script, which match the style and time period of the production. Participants will create special props for Playful People Productions' summer production of “The Ghost Light.”

For those enrolled in either a Monday-Wednesday program, or a Tuesday-Thursday program, Fridays offers two final options: Readers Theater and Improv. Friday classes can be taken for no additional cost, along with other classes during the week.

For those who enjoy reading aloud without a lot of movement or learning lines, Readers Theatre brings together actors to read a new play script each week. With no performances, Readers Theatre is an ideal way for aspiring actors to learn the craft without worrying about lines, blocking, or audiences. And for those who don't mind movement but also don't want to learn lines, Improv is the perfect place to make up stories on the fly. Playful People director Shannon Santandrea will teach participants how to collaborate in the moment, how to listen to acting partners and create stories in real time (skills which translate very well into 'real' life).

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to maximize the inclusion of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

