A.C.T. Names Juan Manzo Director of Education & Community Programs

Today, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein announced the appointment of Juan Manzo as the company's new Director of Education & Community Programs. In partnership with artistic and executive leadership, Juan will construct the vision, oversee the development, and assess the impact of the theater's various education and community programs, including ACTsmart School Programs, Community Engagement, Young Conservatory youth artist training, and the Fellowship Program for emerging theater professionals. Juan will begin his role as Director of Education and Community Programs Tuesday, September 3, 2019.



Says MacKinnon: "I am eager to begin working alongside Juan, who brings deep insight, humor, creativity, and a career-long commitment to theater education and community work."



Adds Bielstein: "I am looking forward to welcoming Juan to A.C.T. to helm our education and community programs. His experience at an array of organizations in California and New York will help us build upon a strong foundation to deepen and broaden our impact in the Bay Area."



"I'm so excited to join A.C.T. and support the outstanding education and community programs offered by the company," said Manzo. "I look forward to working with Pam and Jennifer to deepen our relationship with the community and connect with the work happening on A.C.T.'s stages."



Juan Manzo is an arts education professional and advocate with over 15 years of experience in the field. He has led arts education programs and professional development workshops in arts integration for teachers and young people in New York and California. Manzo has worked as a teaching artist and arts education consultant for multiple organizations, including StageWrite, The Old Globe, San Francisco Opera, Young Audiences of the Bay Area, La Jolla Playhouse, and Center Theater Group.



As a member of the board of directors for the Arts Education Alliance of the Bay Area, he has worked for a stronger and more equitable arts education community in the Bay Area. A staunch believer in using the arts for creative engagement and problem solving, he is deeply committed to ensuring access to the arts for all students regardless of socioeconomic status or race.



The appointment of Manzo completes A.C.T.'s senior team lineup, which includesPam MacKinnon (Artistic Director), Jennifer Bielstein (Executive Director), Andy Chan Donald (Associate Artistic Director), Louisa Balch (General Manager),Melissa Smith (Conservatory Director), Joan Rosenberg (Director of Marketing and Communications), Caitlin Quinn (Director of Development), Amanda Williams(Human Resources Director), Rob Fore (Chief Financial Officer), and Martin Barron(Director of Production).





