YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Step into the wonderfully chaotic world of You Can't Take It with You, the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart! Meet the quirky, lovable Sycamore family, who embrace life on their own terms with boundless enthusiasm and eccentricity. When their daughter's fiancé brings his strait-laced, wealthy parents over for dinner, hilarity ensues as two very different worlds collide. Overflowing with heart, humor, and timeless charm, You Can't Take It with You is a delightful reminder that happiness comes from following your passions and living life to the fullest. Don't miss this feel-good classic that will leave you smiling!

Cast includes Bryan Barbarin, Eileen Bowman, Megan Carmitchel, Drew Bradford, Geno Carr, Nancy Snow Carr, Lena Ceja, Benjamin Cole, David Ellenstein, Ron Christopher Jones, Brian Mackey, James Newcomb, Allison Spratt Pearce, Katy Tang, and Christopher M. Williams

This reading of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU will occur on March 24, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

